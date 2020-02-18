Livingston complete stunning signing of former Celtic and Hibs star Efe Ambrose

LIVINGSTON have completed the shock signing of former Celtic and Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose.

The 31-year-old has penned an 18-month deal with the Lions and could make his debut against his old employers at Easter Road on Saturday.

Ambrose has not played a competitive game in close to 14 months after failing to make a senior appearance during an ill-fated stint at Derby County.

He made the transfer to the Rams in January 2019 after exercising a release clause in his contract with he Hibees.

The Nigeria internationalist enjoyed 81 outings for the capital club after arriving from Celtic in January 2017 – initially on loan before making the switch permanent – and helped them win the 2016/17 Championship title.

Ambrose, who first touched down on Scottish soil from FC Ashdod in 2012, won six major honours and reached the last-16 of the Champions League during a largely successful five years at Celtic.

Ambrose, capped 51 times, also boasts an Africa Cup of Nations winners’ medal from the 2013 showpiece.