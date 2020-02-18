Project that creates educational opportunity for people in care set to open doors to visitors to mark Care Day 2020

A PROJECT which increases the educational opportunities open to people who have spent time in care is throwing open its doors to visitors to mark Care Day 2020.

Edinburgh’s HUB for SUCCESS is hosting a drop-in session on Friday to showcase its work helping students into and through further and higher education.

The HUB for SUCCESS (Support for University and College for Care Experienced in South-East Scotland) operates from the City of Edinburgh Council Customer Hub in the Royal Mile.

The project was launched in late 2018 to try to counter the trend of care experienced young people leaving school at the minimum age, and only a very low proportion going directly from school to higher education.

The HUB provides individual information and advice on education opportunities, study pathways, accommodation and finance, both on a drop-in basis and by making home/campus visits.

In 2019, only 28 people who were looked after young people across the whole of Scotland went from school to higher education, but, since its launch, the HUB has provided one-to-one support to more than 140 people as part of a drive to improve the picture.

On Friday, from 11am-1pm, HUB manager Lorraine Moore is opening the doors at 249 High Street to those with care experience, their supporters and project partners to highlight its success in helping people get into, stay in and return to education.

Lorraine, who is employed by Edinburgh Napier University, said: “On Care Day 2020, everyone is welcome to drop in and hear about our amazing care experienced community.

“Whether you are care experienced or someone who is interested in finding out more, we want to bring together learners, partners and collaborators to share what is on offer.

“It will be a celebratory event which promotes networking and positive conversations underlining the message that there has never been a better time to study if you are care experienced.”

Edinburgh Napier is one of the HUB’s core partners alongside the University of Edinburgh, Heriot-Watt University, Queen Margaret University, the Open University in Scotland, Edinburgh College, Newbattle Abbey College and City of Edinburgh Council.

Last October, Deputy First Minister John Swinney visited the HUB to meet young people who had benefited from the project, including a teenager in foster care who was planning to study at university and others who had already entered further and higher education.

He said: “We want to make it easier for people to move into further or higher education, no matter their age, and services like HUB for SUCCESS have a vital role in this.”

Who Cares? Scotland, Barnardo’s, Skills Development Scotland and Action for Children are among the organisations taking part in the Care Day drop-in event.

Were you in care? Adopted, foster care, kinship care, looked after at home (with a social worker) or in residential care – think you may be care experienced – get in touch to find out more www.hubforsuccess.org