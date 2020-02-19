9 Must-Visit Places on Your London Trip

London is the capital city of England and a place that is frequented by tourists of all types who come here throughout the year. It is definitely among the world’s most glamorous and iconic cities. Besides embracing extravagant infrastructure, it also boasts of having art, education, fashion, media, finance, medical and tourism. London’s skyline with River Thames flowing on its banks is something that can be considered as picture perfect. It is also home to diverse people and culture. There are 300+ languages spoken in the city’s periphery. It also exhibits sophistication and grandeur. You can enjoy all this by booking the Best hotels in London.

National Gallery: It is known for its impeccable architecture and houses few of the best paintings of the world. There are 2300+ paintings exhibited here that dates around mid-13th century & of 1900s. This museum is also the world’s most visited art museums. It was established in 1814, when 38 paintings were bought from an heir of John Julius Angerstein. Some of the prime highlights of the gallery include Leonardo Da Vinci’s Virgin of Rocks, Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, J.M.W. Turner’s Fighting Temeraire and Hans Holbein’s The Ambassadors.

London Eye: It is among the city’s iconic landscape and a humungous Ferris wheel that rolls through. It is also called the Millennium Wheel, being 1.35m tall. It was established in 1999 and was once the world’s tallest Ferris wheel. It still remains the tallest Ferris wheel of Europe. It allows visitors to get a glimpse of the city as a bird eye view. There are 32 ovoidal capsules, where you can experience the very best of what the city has on offer. Being located at a prime place, you can get to catch the main highlights such as Piccadilly Circus, British Museum, Buckingham Palace, and others. You also are provided with the option to have a private capsule to enjoy greater comfort. Besides private cubes, you can find Cupid Capsule, Vinopolis Tasting Capsule and Dining Capsule.

British Museum: This museum was established way back in 1753 and focuses upon culture, art and history. It exhibits these aspects quite brilliantly. Here you can find 8 million works belonging to different continents. Here, you can have better understanding of Homo Sapiens, their beginning and culture. Also are opened up 3 shops and 4 cafes for visitors to get some refreshment. There are nature inspired items, small stones, crystals, soft toys, jewelleries, models, mugs, puzzles, etc. at these shops. People who suffer from hearing or visual impairment can avail special services offered here. Those who are handicap can get wheelchair for free. There is also an attendant outside to take care of the guide dog.

Hyde Park: It is among the most royal and largest parks. It is well known for Speakers’ Corner. Here there are held public speaking, debates, discussions and other things in plenty. Few attractions found within are Holocaust Memorial, Prince of Wales Memorial, Rose Garden, etc. There is self-guided trial called Dian Princess of Wales Memorial Park that allows visitors to explore the place at own pace. Also is present 7-mile-long route which takes visitors across Hyde Park, St James Park, Kensington Gardens and Green Park, through 90 plaques. Another important highlight of the place is wildlife. Those having a penchant for sports can have a gala time. Camden Market: The last few decades have seen this market developing at a tremendous pace. It is also known as Camden Lock and offers fast food, clothing, Bric-a-brac and craft, etc. Every weekend, it witnesses human traffic of around 1 lakh. Foodies, shoppers and others eager to make their trip memorable enjoy visiting this place.

Tower of London: On River Thames banks, in Central Kondo is located this historical castle. It is also declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It was William Conqueror who had established this tower in 1066. Since then, this tower has witnessed several important events in history. You can check out Norman architecture, which is a real visual treat. White Tower is popular for Royal Armouries Collections, which includes royal armours belonging to James II, Charles I and Henry VIII. There is located Axe and Block at the 4 floored tower’s top portion. It was previously used for beheading purpose and dates back to those bygone Tudor Times.

Buckingham Palace: It defines grandeur and luxury and was built in 1703 mainly for Buckingham Duke. Later in 1761, King George acquired it. This palace was then renovated during the 19th century and later it became British Monarch’s official royal palace. There are several exciting things to do and see within the palace like the Grand Staircase, State Rooms, Throne Room, Prince Charles audio tour, Special Exhibitions, The Garden, and other interesting highlights.

Shakespeare’s Globe: This theatre was established by Shakespeare’s playing company, Lord Chamberlain Men in 1599. The Globe’s main objective is to spreads awareness about Shakespeare in performance. Several events, concerts, exhibitions and tours are conducted in the Globe. The official website offers updated information periodically. Besides this, the objective is to educate and spread awareness with regards to art of drama. For young kids, there is present a special playground to keep them engaged. The other highlights here are eating and shopping.

Westminster Abbey: It is among the popular religious shrines in the UK and established as a cathedral between 1540 & 1556. Today, it is just a church whose responsibility is towards the Royal Peculiar (Sovereign). It has been listed as World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Several structures can be found in the abbey precincts like Chapter House, schools (Westminster Abbey Choir School & Westminster School), memorials and burials and Westminster Abbey Museum, which is among the abbey’s oldest areas. The museum exhibits Mary IIs coronation chair, effigies and replicas belonging to coronation regalia and much more.

Getting to know the different places and interesting things to do during the trip can help you to enjoy to the maximum.