Best Fulfilment Centre Solutions for Ecom Businesses in 2019

If your business is purely online, you definitely need somewhere where you can store the goods before clients purchase them. The storage centres are what e-commerce businesses refer to as fulfilment centres. They avail themselves for such merchants to outsource their warehousing and shipping services.

Fulfilment centres handle inventory management, packaging, shipping, and any other related services for Ecom businesses. Whereas some warehouses cater for small sellers and startups, others offer some special services such as secure storage, oversize shipping, international sales, and batch fulfilment.

These services relieve online e-commerce businesses the much-needed physical space. That said, if you are looking for a fulfilment centre for your Ecom business, check out the following top solutions.

FedEx Fulfilment

This is the best fulfilment solution for multichannel sellers and global shippers. The solution tops our list as it provides a complete solution under one roof economically. The centres’ low minimum makes it best for startup businesses. They also provide one to two-day shipping nationwide, specialty packing as well as global distribution for any brand looking to develop.

FedEx offers storage, pick and pack and shipping fees at affordable and transparent rates. For instance, storage fees are charged as per cubic feet. Other charges are based on the published rates that cover the order processing, add on services and the item’s pick and pack. Shipping rates are calculated based on the overall sales volume.

The company offers comprehensive and end-to-end fulfilment solution services for small Ecom businesses. They tie your company’s order fulfilment, delivery needs, inbound stock shipment, and return management under one system. The solutions cutting-edge management tools enable clients to monitor all the day-to-day operations.

Outstanding features of FedEx include;

Quick delivery – it has more than 130 warehouses nationwide that ensure your stock is delivered in most US locations swiftly. Sellers can also expand internationally through the cross-border shipping and localized options.

Scalability – FedEx supports virtually unlimited growth and can swiftly expand or reduce to suit demand.

Order accuracy – with its modern warehouse fulfilment technology, FedEx ensures that there is imminent order accuracy, real-time monitoring, and stock updates and forecasting.

Platform integration – this solution fully integrates with top e-commerce and seller marketplaces thus providing their clients with the ability to oversee sales, shipping operations, and inventories in real time.

Specialty services – FedEx global shipping and quality distribution services are what sets this solution apart from the rest. However, that’s not all, as special services such as branded packaging, subscription box kitting and gift services are available.

ShipBob

ShipBob is the world’s best-known fulfilment warehouse for startup e-commerce businesses and batch fulfilment. It provides full range startup-friendly services including promotional programs, crowdfunding rewards, and budget-friendly batch shipping for a product launch. It is one of the few fulfilment solution centres operating a nationwide network of fulfilment warehouses providing about one to three days delivery time.

Unlike other centres, ShipBob combines shipping costs and order packing as a single “fulfilment fee.” However, this is based on the average order size, overall order volumes, and the type of products you sell. It then charges a flat fee for inventory receipts and storage.

Red Stag Fulfillment

If you are dealing with high-value goods that require special handling, Red Stag should be your fulfilment centre of choice. It is the best choice for Ecom businesses dealing with high-ticket items, heavy products, oversized goods, and those that require slight assembly before shipping.

Heavy volume sellers with bulky goods are not Red Stag’s primary focus. If you must use their services, you might have to half your orders to meet their prerequisites. Their inventory, order pick, and pack, and storage fees are always readily available and affordable.

Accuracy is what drives every aspect of this fulfilment’s operations. This includes video monitoring tracks for goods in storage, throughout pick, pack, and ship with zero shrink guarantees. They also have dedicated and reliable client representatives with cutting edge technology, providing an impressive fulfilment operation.

Ships-a-Lot

If you had been disappointed by Red Stag’s lack of volume shipping, worry not. Ships-a-lot is well-known as the best warehouse for high-volume businesses. It is the best for small e-commerce, crowdfunding, and high-volume fulfilment. It also has a nod to Shopify stores and integrates easily with all Shopify’s e-commerce features.

Like its competitor ShipBob, Ships-a-lot provides customizable pick and pack fees totally dependent on the nature of the shipped items and volume. However, contrary to ShipBob, overall shipping charges are not packed into one but billed separately.

The solutions warehouse services feature a secure stocking, discounted shipping, accurate pick, and pack and batch fulfilment. The warehouse operations incorporate tablet tracking technology and scanners that ascertain nearly maximum accuracy rates.

Conclusion

Fulfilment centres offer a wide array of inventory management services, order processing and shipping for several Ecom businesses. Getting a fulfilment centre solution is key to the success of an e-commerce business. Most businesses grow faster by outsourcing their good fulfilment, enabling them to focus on business marketing and better product development.

Finding the best fulfilment service is vital for any business. This is why all Ecom businesses should focus on finding one that provides value for their money. Some of the key features to watch out for when searching for such solutions include;

Cost – consider a fulfilment warehouse that provides the services at an economical budget.

Quick delivery – it is disappointing to your clients if you fail to avail their purchased products on time. Therefore, go for one that possibly provides daily deliveries at a minimal shipping cost.

Simple platform integration – ensure that your centre of choice has a simple tech integration.

Order accuracy – to avoid confusions, your service provider of choice should have sophisticated technological inventory to ensure accurate shipping orders.

Specialty services – some Ecom shippers have goods that require special handling, especially for fragile and luxury goods. Others require international shipping, product kitting, and light assembly. Find a service that meets your needs.

From the centre solutions mentioned above, you can choose one that meets your needs. The best place to start your search is with the help of free matchmaking service providers such as FulfilmentCompanies.net. If you know how valuable outsourcing fulfilment is, you may also be interested in automation for your social media.