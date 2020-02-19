Better mobile coverage for rural areas

Residents in New Luce, Wigtownshire, are the first in Scotland to benefit from a programme to provide 4G to areas with no mobile coverage from any operator.

The mast is one of up to 24 scheduled to be rolled out over the next two years, with further mast sites under consideration.

Vodafone is now providing 4G, 3G and 2G services from the new mast. EE is expected to do so later this year, and will provide service from a majority of sites in the programme.

The Scottish 4G Infill (S4GI) Programme is backed by £15 million of Scottish Government funding and £10 million from the European Regional Development Fund. It was set up in 2018 to address Scotland’s mobile ‘notspots’ – areas with no mobile coverage – and is being delivered by WHP Telecoms, managed by the Scottish Futures Trust.

Connectivity Minister Paul Wheelhouse said:

“While telecommunications is a responsibility of UK ministers, improving mobile coverage is vital to achieving the Scottish Government’s ambition to make sure everyone in Scotland has access to high-speed, reliable coverage.

“People in New Luce are the first to benefit but we hope that, like Wigtownshire, many more remote and rural parts of Scotland and Scotland’s islands will soon enjoy improved, cost-effective connectivity as a result of the Scottish Government’s work with industry and other partners, and our investment in the £25 million S4GI Programme.”

WHP Telecoms Strategic Development director Martyn Cheyne said:

“This is a great achievement for all involved and another important moment in WHP Telecoms’ growth. Providing connectivity to mobile ‘notspots’ is transformational but challenging, it takes a truly collaborative approach to succeed. Thank you to the fantastic S4GI teams at WHP, Scottish Government and Scottish Futures Trust, to Vodafone, Cornerstone, Openreach, Scottish Power, the landowner and tenant farmer, and to the New Luce Community Trust who have all supported WHP in making this possible.”