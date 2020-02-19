Brewery experience comes to city centre

An independent microbrewery bar in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket is set to launch the first city-centre immersive beer experience for fans of its popular brews.

Cold Town House, the official home of Cold Town Beer, is offering customers the chance to get behind the scenes of the unique brewing process with a guided tour, a ‘meet the brewer’ session and tasting tray of a few of Cold Town’s beers.

For just £25, the whole experience will also include a lesson in pint pouring from one of Cold Town House’s bartenders plus an artisan Neapolitan pizza – made with the house beer – of your choice.

Jamie Napier, General Manager at Cold Town House said: “Cold Town Beer has gained a loyal following since it was launched just two years ago and we’re delighted to be able to offer this kind of insight into the whole brewing process to customers.

“We think it will be hugely popular with fans of the beer but even if you’ve never tried it before, we’d encourage you to come along and get the authentic experience.”

Cold Town House was launched in March 2019 by Signature Group with a vision to bring the art of brewing back to the Grassmarket. It is named in honour of the Calton Hill Brewery in the city, which was the first in Britain to brew lager in 1835.

The former site of the Robertson Memorial Church is now a 21st century brewery, taproom, restaurant and roof terrace and has become a favourite with locals for socialising, live entertainment and sport with freshly brewed beer.

The first floor is where the magic happens with the brewing process displayed for all to see thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Booth seating and rotating windows that open into the brewery allow for a fully immersive, sensory experience incorporating all the sights, sounds, smells and flavours of the Cold Town Beer brewing process.

As well as fresh beer, Cold Town House prides itself on the authentic, artisan, stone baked Neapolitan pizza baked to perfection in its pizza oven custom-made in Naples. The dough is fermented using Cold Town Beer for 24 hours, creating a light, airy pizza base.

The Cold Town House Beer Experience vouchers can be purchased online for just £25.

Cold Town House is at 4 Grassmarket, EH1 2JU. The bar and restaurant is open from 11am on weekdays and 10am on Saturdays and Sundays until late every day of the week offering locally sourced food, drinks and entertainment.