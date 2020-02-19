Juicer Buying Guide

There is no denying that there are numerous nutritional benefits to eating fruits and

vegetables. The truth is there are some vegetables that will not be tasty. This could

be a challenging endeavor if you’re trying to get your kids to eat healthily.

Drinking juice and vegetables can be a great alternative. One of the challenges that

you’ll have to face is getting the right juicer. You’ll need to do research to ensure

that you’re ending up with the right product. This post is meant to guide you

through the process of buying a juicer. There are a couple of considerations you

will need to have in mind and we’re going to highlight some of them.

Types to Consider

There are different types of juicers in the market at the moment and what you

choose will depend on a couple of factors. The juice yield and speed are some of

the main aspects that people will be keen on when looking for a juicer.

Masticating Juicers: They’re usually referred to as auger-style juicers. They are

more expensive and it can take a while before you get used to operating them.

Masticating juicers produce juice of a higher yield because of the process of

preparation.

Centrifugal Juicers: Sometimes called juice extractors, these juicers are faster and

will cut fruits and vegetables into tiny pieces. Such juicers can be challenging to

clean, especially those that require full dismantling.

Price

Price is always going to be a big consideration in any purchase decision. You will

obviously have a budget in mind and that will inform the kind of juicers that you

can get. You should never settle for the cheapest juicer because it will mean

sacrificing a lot in terms of functionality. You can get a juicer for as cheap as $30

but shouldn’t expect much when it comes to performance. You should set aside at

least $150 if you’re to get a decent juicer. As we’ve already mentioned,

masticating juicer tends to be more expensive but you might have to sacrifice when

it comes to speed.

Performance

Generally speaking, the higher the performance, the higher the price of the unit.

This is true regardless of the type of juicer that you’re going for. High-performing

juicers will take less time with the juice preparation. Make sure that you’re doing

research on the different types of products available on the market depending on

the specific type of juicer that you’re looking for.

Ease of Cleaning

Juice preparation is a messy business. That is why some people will prefer to only

do it once in a while because of the challenges to do with cleaning. That is why it

is imperative you’re researching how easy it is to clean the unit. Those units with

removable parts tend to be a lot messier when it comes to cleaning. One hack of

avoiding cleaning on a regular basis is by preparing the juice in the bulk which will

also save a lot of time.

Availability of Replacement Parts

The juicer might develop some issues at some point. For some units, doing repairs

might not be feasible because the parts are not available. This is particularly true

for older models whose manufacturers stopped developing the parts. You can

avoid such a predicament by buying only from a brand that is well known. Such a

brand will most definitely have parts for their units and there will be nothing to

worry about in case it breaks down.

Warranty

Don’t forget to check the warranty that is offered by the manufacturer. A good

brand can offer a warranty for up to 5 years. This gives you the peace of mind that

you’re covered should any unfortunate incident happen with the unit. It should be

noted that inexpensive models can’t handle daily usage. They’re more likely to

break down, which is the last thing you’d want to experience if you’ve started

juicing on a regular basis.

Do Your Homework

Don’t just settle on the first juicer that you come across. You need to make sure

that you’re reading expert reviews on the different models before making a

purchasing decision. You can also check out the reviews from users as they’re

likely to be honest about their experience with the unit.

To sum it up, getting the right juicer will go a long way in ensuring that you and

the whole family is eating healthy. Take your time with the selection as you don’t

want to make a bad decision. What are the benefits of wheatgrass? You should be

asking this question when you have a reliable juicer.