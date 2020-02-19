New tonic water lifts any spirit

Love Tonic quinine-free, sparkling tonic water has been developed to help uncover the true flavour of the spirit it is mixed with. Whether mixed with gin, vodka, tequila, whisky or rum, Love Tonic creates a whole new taste experience.

Although a natural ingredient, the bitter taste of quinine, which is used in the majority of tonic waters, is sweetened to make it more palatable. Love Tonic’s carefully selected ingredients combine to enhance any spirit, rather than masking its taste.

Created by Don Lawson and Gary Morren, who saw a gap in the market for a different type of tonic water to offer more choice to consumers, Love Tonic has been trialled extensively in the Highlands, where it received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Commenting on the launch, Don Lawson, director of Love Tonic, said: “Whether you drink it with your favourite spirit or as a long drink with ice, people love it. The fact that Love Tonic is quinine-free is, we believe, another advantage. Quinine puts a lot of people off tonic and we know from a lot of craft gin distillers that some tonics dull the flavours of the unique botanicals. Love Tonic does the opposite.

“We believe Love Tonic offers a versatility not often found in tonic waters. Whether it’s with gin, vodka, whisky, tequila or rum, you’ll be surprised at the different flavours that are brought out in a variety of spirts – even ones you do not think you like.”