4 Common Health Issues CBD Oil Can Help With

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is becoming a more mainstream alternative health treatment for a number of ailments, thanks to the increasing understanding of the effects of medicinal marijuana. Now that some major countries like Canada and (parts of) the United States have legalised the use of medical marijuana, the medical and health communities are taking notice of its healing properties.

CBD is considered an alternative medicine since it’s completely natural and is not yet fully and completely recognised as a proper treatment, although it is on the path towards it. Scientific studies are beginning to show conclusive evidence that CBD is effective across a wide variety of health issues, from helping treat epileptic seizures to improving insomnia.

CBD oil is an effective way to take CBD. Cancalm is an example of a brand that sells raw CBD oil, which is a more affordable product than pure CBD oil but accomplishes the same outcome. Simply drop it under your tongue and let it absorb into your bloodstream. It can start to take effect anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes, and depending on the potency, it can last from one to eight hours.

Here are four common health issues that CBD oil can help with.

Chronic pain

Chronic pain is defined as pain that has lasted for three months or longer, and often cannot be treated effectively. It affects roughly two-fifths of the UK population, making it a more common issue than you may have thought.

CBD oil is an effective alternative treatment for chronic pain because of its anti-inflammatory properties. CBD can help the body better manage pain perception and reduce inflammation at the site of the pain, making it lessen and potentially even disappear. Those who suffer from arthritis, fibromyalgia, migraines and multiple sclerosis, as well as pain from cancer and chemotherapy, may benefit from using CBD oil twice a day.

Insomnia and trouble sleeping

Another benefit of CBD is that it helps people sleep better and longer, so if you’re suffering from insomnia or have poor sleep quality, CBD might work for you. It also helps those who suffer from any sleep abnormalities caused by other ailments like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or REM behaviour disorder, as it helps calm the body and mind and puts you in a deeper sleep.

Epileptic seizures

CBD has recently been approved as a treatment for epileptic seizures by the NHS, but even before that, the medical community recognised its effectiveness for combating seizures and preventing other neurological damage that occurs from them. CBD oil is even effective for people whose epileptic seizures are resistant to other prescription medications and treatments, making it the treatment of choice for some, as it can dramatically reduce the number of seizures a person has.

Anxiety and depression

CBD has been shown to be an effective way to combat anxiety for people who struggle with social anxiety, panic disorder, PTSD, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (ODC). CBD affects the part of the brain responsible for social interaction and mood, as well as increases the brain’s production of serotonin to help those suffering from depression.