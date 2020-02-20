Factors To Consider When Buying a Juicer

Orange juice has always been a mainstay for the majority of American families. With the advent of new technology, consumers have an array of choices when it comes to juicers. Juicing has become popular because of the availability of advanced technology. You might be shopping for a juicer and you’re wondering what to look for. In this guide, we’re going to highlight some of the factors you will need to have in mind so that you’re making informed decisions.

Types of Juicers

There are four main types of juicers that you should be aware of. The four juicers include:

Citrus Juicer: Any juicer can be used to make citrus juice but it will be better to go for something more specialized for that purpose. You might be looking for something economical and functional at the same time. There are citrus juicers that can go for as little as $20. Citrus juicers are not only affordable but are also easy to use. For juicing on a large scale, you might need to look for a better solution.

Centrifugal Juicers: They’re also called juice extractors and are some of the most popular models that you can get in the market today. They have sharp and fast-moving blades which help in the chopping of fruits and vegetables. If you’re looking for a full-service juicer, then centrifugal models come highly recommended. The juicing process is fairly easy and quick. The only downside is that such juicers will not be ideal for herbs and you might have to look for something that is more suited. There are some vegetables that will not juice. Make sure you’re reading the product specification so that you know exactly what you will be getting.

Masticating Juicers: They’re also known as cold pressing juicers and come highly recommended if you’re looking to retain the nutritional value of the juice that you’re making. The juice will stay fresh for longer if it is properly refrigerated. It works with both fruits and vegetables without a problem. It should be noted that these models will be more expensive but you will be getting your money’s worth.

Price

Price is always going to be a big consideration in a purchasing decision. There is a correlation between the price and quality of the product that you get. This doesn’t mean that you should go for the most expensive unit. Such a unit could go for around $2500. When looking at the price, make sure to gauge the performance of the juicer. You don’t want to spend a lot of money on a product which can’t fulfill the basic functions that you’d expect.

Cleaning

The cleaning process for juicers can be a little messy. As much as some people might enjoy juicing, they could be forced to doing it sparingly because of the cleaning that is involved. If simple cleaning is at the top of your priority list, you might have to dig deeper in order to find the right product. Make sure you’re comparing models before the decision. Video reviews will come in handy if you’re looking to have an idea of the whole process so that you can know what you will be expected to do.

Nutrients

The reason why a lot of people juice is so as to improve the nutrients. There is no point in doing so when the nutrients will be lost because of the preparation process. If health is a key consideration, make sure that you’re going for masticating juicers as they retain the highest nutritious value because of the cold-pressing technique.

Noise

Is noise a big issue for you? There are some juicers that are known to be loud and not everyone will be comfortable with the noise levels. You can look for models that are quieter, especially if you’ll be juicing regularly.

What do you call a lemon juicer? This is a question that you’re likely to ask when searching for very specific models. Make sure to research the noise levels if it is a deal-breaker.

Speeds

If you’re looking for high speeds, cold pressers might not be the ideal solution. This is because they don’t use as much energy because of the preparation. With slower speeds, you get higher yields and more nutrients. You can set some time over the weekend for the juicing. This makes it possible to produce a high yield in bulk and you don’t have to touch the juicer for the rest of the week. Different fruits and vegetables will fair differently when it comes to speeds.