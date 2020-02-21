Italy’s Best: Pompei and Vesuvio volcano

Are you planning a trip to the South of Italy? When you are visiting the Campania region,

there’s something you can’t miss. For sure you’ll be excited while exploring Naples, the

biggest city in Southern Italy.

Naples is a lively city where people are used to spending most of their time in the streets. Then, after the city chaos, you will deserve some quiet time. That is why we are going to introduce you to two must-see places. We are speaking about the Sorrentine peninsula, the majestic Vesuvius volcano, and the ancient Pompeii ruins.

Pompei tour from Sorrento

Do you want to admire the exquisite, ancient mosaics in Pompeii? Do you want to enter inside a well preserved Roman villa and experience life as it was in Roman times? Sorrento is the ideal starting point for a Pompeii tour that includes also a visit to the stunning Vesuvius. That is why we have selected My Tour in Italy for a full-day trip starting from the Sorrentine peninsula.

We have been there and we can assure those guys know how it goes. My Tour in

Italy is one of the leading tour operators in that area. Their Vesuvio Pompei ruin tour can let you save money, time and energies.

Are you asking why? Even if you have rent a car, moving there is not that easy for those who are not used.

The Sorrentine peninsula is full of wonderful panoramic roads,. But reaching the archaeological site of Pompei, or the entrance of the path that leads to the top of the Vesuvius is not that easy. Having a reserved minibus leaving and re-collecting you in the exact places can be a strategic move. In addition, booking an expert guide here can really make the difference.

First stop: the ruin of Pompeii

Usually, the tour starts from Sorrento in the morning, so that people can visit the ancient city of Pompei with the fresh air and the good light of the starting day. The most important thing regarding this tour is that you’ll have a private professional guide available for two hours.

This is the best choice to learn about life at Roman times while immersing yourself in a journey through space and time. Many are locations inside the archaeological area you can’t miss, like the Apollo’s Temple, the House of the Faun, baths, bakeries, and theatres.

Second stop: climb up to the volcano

The Pompei and Vesuvio tour from Sorrento continues bringing you directly close to the top of the slumbering volcano. The bus will take you up to 1,000 meters of altitude, at the panoramic point where the walking track Il Gran Cono begins. Here guests have the possibility to hire their trekking poles to help during the walk up to the crater.

However, reaching the crater alone or with a local guide is not mandatory. You can just choose to enjoy this stunning landscape and have free time to walk around before your journey back to Sorrento.