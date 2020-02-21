Rising Pop Star Mikey See Opens Up About His Journey and Latest Hits

Your career as a professional music artist and songwriter with BMI has

taken off in the last few months! What moment(s) stand out to you as most

memorable?

I would have to say my most memorable moment to date is stepping onto the

stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil last October. I was opening for Akon in front of more

than 50,000 people at the legendary Canindé Stadium.

You recently opened for AKON in Sao Paulo, Brazil last year then went

back to open for Tyga. What was it like to be on a stage in front of tens of

thousands of people overseas?

The feeling is indescribable to me, but if I had to choose words to express it, I

would have to use nervous, anxious, excitement and an overwhelming feeling of

happiness all rolled into one!

There is a rush and thrill that takes over the

moment I grab the mic and sing that first verse! It is such an intense feeling, and I

am so grateful for the opportunity to have gone back a second time to create

more memories!

We, (the media as well as your loyal fans) are all anxiously awaiting the

release of your new music. Can you tell us more about your writing/creative

process?

That always makes me happy to hear that people want to hear more music from

me, thank you! Most of my music and lyrics come from experiences that occur in

my everyday life.

I like to remain consistent and relatable to my fan base. At the

end of the day, my fans are what keep me going. It’s important to me that they

can feel the emotions in my music the same way that I feel when I create the

songs.

How did you come up with the title and idea for the next hit records you are

dropping?

I just dropped “Robber” on February 7th which is getting great feedback and

traction! Be on the lookout for the next three records soon. They are titled, Far

Away, Can’t Let Go and Watch Out! Each of these hit singles are reflective of

love, relationships and heartache.

I’m always curious to ask artists what music they listen to that isn’t their

own. What genres do you find yourself gravitating towards most? What are

some of the songs on heavy rotation on your playlists?

Although I listen to a lot of different genres, I have Billie Eilish on heavy rotation

at the moment. I have been inspired by music, and admired her from the

beginning of her career. Not just her current records, but her early stuff as well!

Do you find that the artists on these playlists influence your lyrical style?

Or are your songs mostly crafted from your personal experiences?

I would have to say that my songs are derived from highly personal experiences

in my life. Inspiration comes in all different forms, but my music is my own and I

will continue to create music that is all “me.”

Is there one artist (alive or dead) that you would like to collaborate with on

a project and if so, in what context would that collaboration be? A

performance, a tour, songwriting, production, etc?

Again, I would have to go with Billie Eilish. She is just simply an amazing artist! I

would be honored to do a collaboration with her in any way, shape or form! So to

Billie… if you’re reading this, let’s get in the studio!!!

There are many people in the music industry that feel that the notion of an

album is a bit outdated. What are your thoughts on this?

Well, at this point in my career, I have been releasing one song at a time and

that’s been working well for me. I don’t believe it’s necessary to release an entire

album at once nowadays in order to be successful. The way that we listen to

music, releasing records one by one can be much more beneficial for an artist.

Can you tell us about any upcoming projects you have slated for 2020? An

EP, a full album, etc?

Right now I am focused on releasing those new hit records you asked about! I

have a lot of shows coming up as well that I am super excited for. There’s

nothing quite like interacting with your fans in person! I just love sharing my

music and passion for music with the world!