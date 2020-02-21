Three reasons why CBD oil is popular in the UK

As awareness of the potential health and medical benefits of CBD oil grows, more and more

people in the UK are turning to it. Sales have increased year on year, doubling to a quarter of a million users between 2017-18 alone.

CBD oil is being marketed as something of a panacea. Manufacturers and vendors claim it can do all sorts, from mitigating the symptoms of various mental health issues to preventing the spread of certain types of cancer.CThe scientific data on CBD oil is new, patchy and limited, so there is little hard evidence to prove much of this.

However, anecdotal evidence is helping to fuel the boom in CBD oil popularity. Media attention has helped, with attention focused on specific cases in which CBD oil has been cited as a miracle cure.

Early experiments show that CBD oil has some promising applications: it is looking likely

that it can help with various stress related mental health conditions, ease schizophrenia and epilepsy symptoms, and even aid the body’s recovery from hard exercise due to its role as an anti-inflammatory. In short, there are some very specific reasons for CBD oil’s surge in popularity.

It helps to alleviate symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression

This is one of the biggest issues at stake in the modern world- we all live such fast-paced lives that it can be hard to relax, and all too easy to let stress and anxiety pile up. CBD can help with this, as it has been proven to help in easing anxiety.

CBD oil may also help to keep you happy. It can help your body to process serotonin. Anybody with experience of depression will know all about serotonin: it helps to keep your emotions balanced and positive, and many existing depression medications rely on manipulating it for their efficacy.

This, in turn, will help to balance out your mood and keep anxiety levels down. If you struggle to stay calm, or if you tend to feel blue, try combining CBD oil with an active lifestyle and a healthy diet.

It is a proven treatment for epilepsy

CBD oil is generally accepted by the global medical community as a worthwhile treatment for epilepsy. Patented formulas including CBD oil have helped to reduce incidents of seizure in both children and adults, and even over the counter CBD oil can be greatly beneficial.

Epidiolex, which makes use of CBD oil, is currently one of the foremost treatments for epilepsy. Media attention has particularly focused on this facet of CBD oil, helping to generate ever more popularity.

It is a great anti-inflammatory

CBD works very well as an anti-inflammatory. This can have various applications for various

people. For athletes and gym goers, it can help with recovery after hard training sessions. One of the main purposes of training is to stimulate the body through micro-trauma. Whilst this micro- trauma is welcome and necessary, it does need to heal up (preferably quickly) in order for the body to adapt.

The inflammation caused by such micro-trauma can also have some negative impacts, both in terms of long-term health and short-term comfort.

CBD oil can also be very beneficial for those who suffer with any kind of inflammation due to disease.

It can help to mitigate and/or overcome the symptoms of long-term afflictions like

arthritis, muscular fatigue and soreness, and osteoporosis.As a side not, CBD oil is also effective in overcoming the nausea associated with certain diseasesand illnesses.

There seems to be an explosion of new products on the market in the wake of CBD’s growing popularity. You can buy it for medical reasons as tinctures and capsules. They are easy to dose, come with clear instructions, and will be purely functional and straightforward to consume.

Otherwise, you can try vaping CBD oil, eating CBD edibles, or even going for a CBD rich pipe. These reasons, and more, help to explain why CBD oil is taking off so well in the UK. There is an abundance of product types, an ever-improving supply of good quality oil, and mounting evidence to suggest that many of the health benefits really do check out.

