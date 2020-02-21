What You Need to Know About Car Paint Sealants

The depressing thing about buying a new car is that it feels like as soon as you drive it out of the garage, it starts to lose that new car shine. The same goes for when you wash it, and it looks great until you drive it a few miles, and suddenly all the mud and grime is right back where it was.

There are ways to avoid the perpetual disappointment, though, and protecting your car with a car paint sealant is a great way to go. These products help keep your car looking like new and protect against many damaging substances your car is exposed to. You can pick up a car paint sealant for a very reasonable price, and the best part is, they’re easy to apply and last the best part of a year.

So, what is a car paint sealant, and how can it benefit your car?

How Does it Work?

A car paint sealer forms an invisible layer of protection above your paintwork. This layer helps to protect the paint from elements that cause it to lose its shine and generally helps keep the paint in good condition. It’s almost like an outer skin, shielding your car from the harmful effects of UV rays, extreme weather, and harsh substances like bird droppings, acid rain, and grime. Similar treatments include car wax, and ceramic coatings, both of which serve to protect your paintwork.

Benefits

Applying a paint sealant to your car is a relatively straightforward process that can bring lots of benefits. You’ve invested a lot of money into buying your car, so it makes sense to look after it as best you can.

Pristine Finish

Paint sealants help you keep that pristine new car look even if you’re driving it regularly. No matter how often you wash your car, it’s difficult to keep your car looking shiny and new, unless you give it that extra level of protection. Sealant has the combined effect of enhancing the car’s shine whilst also protecting it from the elements. It’s easy to think the new car look is too difficult to maintain, but the right paint sealant can help go a long way to achieving it.

Longer Protection

Simple car wax products will also help protect your car and enhance the shine, but they don’t last as long, and generally aren’t as effective. A wax will last about 6 weeks on your car, whereas a paint sealant can last you for a year. This means that one application can keep your car protected for a long time, meaning you can relax and enjoy your shiny car.

High-Quality Protection

Paint sealants are formulated to offer durable protection from the pollutants your paint is exposed to. Because of the hydrophobic nature of paint sealant, harmful substances are less likely to stick to your paintwork, meaning your car is less exposed.

Your car is subjected to so many different elements that can harm the paintwork; whether that’s sun, snow, bird droppings, or stones, they can all wear down your paint. Paint sealants help protect against the elements, keeping your car in top condition for longer.

Maintains Value

You’re not likely to own your car forever, and at some point, you will want to sell it on. When you do reach this point, you want to get as much value for your car as possible. Car paint sealant can’t make sure everything is in perfect order on the inside of your vehicle, but they can help maintain a high-quality finish on the exterior. If you can keep your paintwork in tip-top condition, then it’s going to make the car much easier to sell and attract a higher value.

The used car sales market is a competitive place, and keeping your car in good condition can make all the difference when it comes to selling it. If you protect your car when the paint is fresh and new with a paint sealant, then it’s going to help keep value in the car.

Easy Maintenance

Regularly washing your car isn’t the most enjoyable task. When it’s freezing cold outside, going out with a bucket and sponge isn’t what you want to be doing. Of course, you can always take your car to a car wash, but the finish isn’t as good, and there’s always the risk of damage.

You’ll still have to wash your car if you use a paint sealant, but it makes it that much easier. The hydrophobic nature of the material means that mud and grime don’t cake on as much, making it wash away much more easily.