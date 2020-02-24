6 Hacks for Saving Money on Your Wardrobe

Buying clothes is one area where it’s so easy to spend extensively and waste money. To get a better grip on your wardrobe and manage your clothes always to ensure you can find clothes you love at a better price, let the following six hacks help you.

Buy Better Quality

Everyone loves a fashion bargain. Why buy one item at £40 if you can buy 3 or 4 different items for the same price? There’s nothing wrong with bargain-hunting if you can get more for your money, but finding a bargain is often different from buying cheap.

If you are only ever buying clothes which are a very cheap quality at a very low price tag, this means you will probably end up spending more over time replacing cheap items which haven’t fared well in the wash, have faded easily or else ripped or plucked with little effort.

Investing in better quality may seem like a more expensive endeavour, but you will save a lot of money in the long run, buying better quality items which will last a lot longer.

Always Look for New Items in the Sales

Searching for new items in a sale can be a stressful time, but it’s worth the hassle; sale items will always ensure you get great items at a discounted price. You should also look out for coupons and discount codes you can use at clothes stores, especially higher quality brands like Monsoon discount codes so you can get quality items for half the price.

Buy Multi-Purpose Items

Buying a nice outfit for a specific night out is great fun – but then you may find that you never wear that outfit again. Clothes that have one specific purpose makes it difficult to utilise your wardrobe in the best way.

When you’re planning for specific occasions, think about items that can be both dressed up and dressed down, like black jeans or a blazer. Also, think about items that are suitable for all seasons, if you can layer over or tone down.

Don’t Neglect Charity Shops

Charity shops are full of branded clothes that people have gotten rid of. This means you can find the same items you would find in your favourite brand stores, but at significantly lower cost – and any money you spend will go to charity, so it’s a bonus for everyone.

Always Try Clothes On

Money is wasted if you don’t take the time to ensure that clothes fit properly. If you order clothes online, you’re always at risk of them not fitting properly after you have bought them. Even if you have measured correctly, size charts may not always indicate the fit you prefer. You then risk losing money if you can’t be bothered to return items, or you may have to pay extra to return items that don’t fit.

If You’re Not Sure, Don’t Buy It

The right clothes should make you feel positive when you look at them and when you try them on. If there’s any doubt in your mind about an item, and especially if it’s still there when you have tried it on, don’t buy it. The chances are, you won’t like it when you get it home, and then it may just end up being neglected in the back of the wardrobe, therefore wasting money.