Hilarious moment mum and baby’s beautiful video selfie is ruined by dad’s wild goal celebration

HILARIOUS footage shows the moment a mum’s tender video selfie with her baby is completely ruined by the dad’s raucous goal celebration.

The mother and her 10-week-old son are seen side-by-side enjoying a quiet, intimate moment together.

But the beautiful mood is suddenly ruined by wild, off-camera yelling and screaming from the tot’s football-daft father.

His team, Rangers, had been 2-0 down to Portuguese side Braga and had fought back to 2-2 when the Glasgow side scored the winning goal.

The football fan, known only as Mark and who uses the Rangers-related Twitter handle @couplandroad72, posted the footage to social media.

Blaming the scorer of the goal, Mark, 28, captioned the clip: “Well done [Ianis] Hagi – ruining nice videos of ma baby and his mum. P***k.”

Maria, 31, and baby Jack are seen lying close to each other enjoying a precious moment of quiet time.

Maria can be heard saying: “Who’s that? Who’s that wee boy?”

A few seconds of silence pass as baby Jack looks at the camera.

The silence is interrupted as Mark screams out: “Yas! Yas! F****** hell man! Yas!”

Mark can then be heard laughing in the background.

Mark continues to celebrate the 82nd minute winner, yelling: “Yas! F****** yas! Oh my god!”

The baby’s eyes widen as his amused mum asks: “Can you hear your Dad?”

The video has been well received by Twitter users who find the clip hilarious.

@Pena_Cartel said: “That’s what it’s about, superb.”

@MBS1872 commented: “This is amazing.”

@StaunchForever posted: “This is brilliant. Can relate to this so much.”

@Cameron16Dean also commented: “This is one a the best videos I’ve ever seen man.”

Rangers welcomed S.C. Braga to Ibrox last night as part of the Europa League last 32 knock-out stage.

The Glasgow side went down 2-0 with 40 minutes to play after Braga scored in the eleventh and fifty-ninth minute.

However, a turn around in play came after midfielder Ianis Hagi scored with just 23 minutes left on the clock.

This was then followed by a goal from Joe Aribo and yet another goal from Ianis Hagi, all within 15 minutes of each other.