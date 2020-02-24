Home for sale in Greater Manchester has mysterious stain on kitchen floor

A SEMI-detached home for sale has caused a stir online after viewers spotted what appears to be an enormous bloodstain on the kitchen floor.

The £325,000 three-bedroom property is said to be in need of “modernisation” but there is no mention of the ominous dark patch and surrounding spatter.

The home, in Sale, Greater Manchester, is for sale on the Rightmove website.

Sellers Gascoigne Halman today denied the stain is blood but declined to explain what it is or why it is in the picture.

Images available online show what appears to be a large, congealed pool of dark liquid on the kitchen floor, which seems to be surrounded by red spray.

Other pictures show badly neglected front and back gardens although the interior of the property appears to be generally in decent condition.

The property was uploaded to Reddit last night by f0rtune captioned with: “Modernisation required, some blood to clean up”.

He added in the comments: “A friend viewed this house, the estate agent said before they went in that they had to inform them that someone died in the house.

“There was blood in the hallway and a big pool in the kitchen. It’s even on the Rightmove pictures”.

DNAMIX wrote under the post saying: “Bloody sell”.

Uyincognito added: “Clearly a very peaceful death with that big forensic spatter on the floor”.

Lordlockwood63 said: “Brooklands in Timperley, very sought after, may drive you to kill”.

D_smogh added: “£325,000 is a bloody scandalous price”.

Fungyfungy commented: “wow Manchester houses are on par with London prices, even crime scene ones”.

Gascoigne Halman describe the property saying: “This three bedroom semi detached residence is positioned in a highly desirable location close to Brooklands Primary School & Brooklands Metrolink. Whilst requiring modernisation, this property displays excellent potential for further development. No Onward Chain.

“Internally this semi detached family home promotes an entrance hallway which leads through to a kitchen and separate lounge diner with sliding patio doors leading to the rear garden.

“To the first floor there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with separate WC. Externally the property includes a driveway leading to a single detached garage along with a spacious rear garden”.

A member of staff at the estate agent, who answered the phone this morning, said: “We are here to sell houses. There is no blood stain on the floor and if you came to see the house you would see there isn’t. How do you know that image is showing blood?”

Andrew Buckley, manager of Gascoigne Halman, said: “Thank you for bringing this photograph to our attention. To avoid any doubt we have removed this photograph from our marketing.

“We have been instructed to market this property by a solicitor on behalf of the owner who we understand is currently living in a care home.

“As far as we are concerned no one has passed away at the property and we have been informed by our client that the staining you refer to is not blood”.