How To Make Healthier Home for A Healthier Life

To be in better health and to feel better in everyday life, we mainly tend to favor a healthy diet and to play sports. It is perfect, but it is not enough: we should also monitor the environment in which we live every day. Chemical and biological pollutants, dust, humidity or even tobacco poison our interior if we don’t take the time to open the windows broad every day to ventilate.

According to a study by the Observatory of indoor air quality (OQAI), Indoor air is 5 to 7 times more polluted than outdoor air. A danger not to minimize, when you know that you spend an average of 80% of your time indoors. Here are some ways to detoxify your interior and live a healthy life.

1. Switch to candles with soy wax

A study by Credo showed that 9% of French people use “home fragrances” every day and 15% at least once a week. A worrying frequency of use, when you know that these synthetic perfumes and incense are considered as pollutants that harm indoor air quality.

Rather than burning paraffin wax candles at home which, when consumed, produce chemicals which pollute our interior’s, try the soy candles instead. Of 100% natural origin and generally of artisanal manufacture, they are less harmful than traditional candles because they emit less toxic particles like benzene or formaldehyde, dangerous products considered as potentially carcinogenic by the European Union.

2. Avoid chemicals

Do you have a habit of cleaning your kitchen, bathroom or floors with a lot of chemical cleaning products? It is not necessarily an excellent idea. Irritating to the skin and respiratory tract, very often allergens, they are also suspected of worsening asthma and its potentially carcinogenic.

To safely clean your home, choose natural products like vinegar, baking soda and lemon, which are just as effective and much better for your health and that of the family. You can also use essential oils. Used with a commercially available diffuser, and combined, they bring a fresh smell to your interior and permanently purify the air.

Be careful not to abuse it. Also, note that the distribution of essential oils is strongly discouraged from pregnant women and young children.

3. Air regularly

It is the key to a healthy home. To fill up with oxygen, evacuate moisture and pollutants, it is recommended to ventilate the interior at least once a day, for a minimum of 10 minutes. If in spring and summer, you can quickly leave the windows open to ventilate your interior as much as possible, you tend to forget to do it in winter, when it’s cold outside.

It is a bad idea; however, since radiators are a significant contributor to polluting the air, we breathe at home. It is also recommended to ventilate whatever the season. Before doing so, do not forget to turn off the heating, at the risk of seeing your electricity bill explode.

4. Repair Your Home

In our daily life, numerous things get broken or are worn out due to extreme use. Damaged or scraped things can be risky for those who are living there. Also houses require decent maintenance and repair if you want to grip them in good condition and not to harm the property value by neglecting repairs.

If ignored a small thing requiring a simple fix can transform into a significant expenditure. Repairing is an easy job, and you can do it all by yourself as well. However, extensive home repair should be done by either consulting an expert or hiring one like Go Assist.

5. Control the light

If you live in an urban environment, you likely suffer from light pollution. This significantly undermines the quality of sleep and can also have consequences for our health by disrupting our circadian cycle.

Indeed, artificial light from public lighting, but even television screens or tablets completely inhibits our sleep activating neurons and prevents the release of melatonin which is involved in regulating our sleep cycle.

To be sure you have a restful sleep, invest in completely blackout curtains or blinds, or failing that, a sleep mask, and ban screens at least half an hour before going to bed.

6. Hunt for dust

Have you recently taken a look under your bed? Unless you have mastered the art of handling the Swiffer, you will likely find dust heaps there, even if you vacuumed this weekend. It is not your fault: we may dislodge it regularly, the dust always reappears in our homes, to the chagrin of our allergies and asthma attacks.

To avoid spending your summer sneezing, invest in dust-catching wipes that you will pass over the floor and shelves. Also, don’t forget to shake your carpets and mattresses to ventilate them regularly.

7. Have a green thumb

In addition to helping us keep in shape, gardening is a great way to keep our interior healthy. By absorbing carbon dioxide from the air, indoor plants and those on our balcony are a great way to renew the oxygen in our home.

Individual plants, with depolluting virtues, are also reputed to absorb toxins present in the atmosphere and thus make the air we breathe much less harmful. Even if you don’t have a garden or balcony where you can grow plants, leave a place for them in your home.

Studies also tend to show that people with plants at home are generally more relaxed and happy than the average.

8. Take a pet

And not only because you adore dogs or entirely fall for a little cat. According to a study, being the owner of a pet allows us to develop immunity to allergens. There is less risk of developing allergies or respiratory problems such as asthma.

It has also been proven that having a dog, cat or fish would significantly decrease our stress levels and boost our immune system.

9. Store your leftovers

Are you a fan of plastic Tupperware? Maybe you should trade them for healthier, more environmentally friendly glass jars. Unlike plastic containers, glass containers are indeed recyclable and do not contain toxins.

If obviously, all the plastic containers are not toxic, you are not immune to falling on a box containing polypropylene or polystyrene, two materials that can migrate in food and that the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans.

We hope these factors can help you in making a healthier home where you can live happy and healthy life.