Newhaven’s newest brasserie offers exclusive discount for locals

AN EXCLUSIVE offer is set to put an Edinburgh restaurant on the map as it welcomes in the neighbouring community after a successful launch.

Edinburghers are in for a treat as Pier Brasserie will be giving 10% off the total bill to anyone who can prove that they are a resident in the EH5 and EH6 postcode area until 31 March.

Pier Brasserie’s visionary Mark Patonyi, one of the city’s most esteemed restaurant managers, overseen a £100,000+ transformation at the iconic site overlooking Newhaven Pier – a location fast becoming one of Edinburgh’s foodie destinations.

The promotion comes after a popular launch in February which saw VIP guests, influencers and journalists enjoy canapés, cocktails and live cooking demonstrations from Executive Chef Vladimir Garcik, formerly of Edinburgh’s Steak restaurant.

36-year-old Owner, Mark Patonyi said: “It’s been a busy few weeks at Pier Brasserie since opening, although I have had very little sleep, I have loved every second of the process and it’s amazing to have finally opened our doors to guests, after what has been a long transformational project.

“To kick-start our opening we’re offering 10% off the bill to locals with the EH5 and EH6 postcode as our way of giving something back to the local community who have been so welcoming in our first few weeks.

“We hope our bar and grill can soon become a local gem in the community, for families, date-night drinks, and lovers of fine beers. We want to provide a welcoming spot for all, from vegans and vegetarians, to seafood lovers and steak aficionados.

“We are really lucky to have this striking location which makes for a really serene setting – we have already had our first proposal after only being open for two days which was a roaring success, and of course she said yes!

“Hopefully this discount will encourage more people down to this beautiful part of the city”.

Mark is inspired by the famous Newhaven fishwives that thronged the Pier Place building, which dates back to 1896. Famed for their sharp-tongues and quick wits, they established a strong, vibrant community.

He added: “We’re proud to use the finest Scottish ingredients which have been farmed, caught, raised or bred in Scotland and we’re passionate about supporting businesses in our local area.”

The new spot will fit in excess of 70 covers and has a separate bar area with the design focused around natural tones and exposed materials, creating a warm shelter from which to admire the expansive Forth.

A private dining area will also enable Pier Brasserie to take larger bookings for special occasions and corporate dinners.

For more information about Pier Brasserie or to book online visit: https://www.pierbrasserie.com/ or follow us on Facebook @pierbrasserie and Instagram @pierbrasserie