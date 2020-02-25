Top 5 AA flashlight to buy

No doubt, technology has become so developed in this modern world, but there are still some basic necessities that are important for a human being. These little things matter a lot for humans. One of these technologies is a flashlight, and it is basically a portable handheld electric light that helps us a lot.

There are many sources of light in it, such as an incandescent light bulb or an LED light source. A typical flashlight consists of a plastic cover outside the plastic body of the bulb.

It has some important components such as light source, reflector, a battery, and a switch.

It is very beneficial to have a portable handheld flashlight because it helps you to light up your ways when it’s dark around or especially when you are going on a trip to a remote area after sunset. It helps you to enjoy your adventures properly. In addition to a handheld flashlight, there are many other forms of it, such as helmet held flashlight that is designed for miners or the persons who are working in the basement or underground. They are also used underwater or in flammable areas. They are actually a source of illumination in the areas with no power.

Types of flashlights

There are several types of flashlights. These types are based on the source of light in the flashlight. The two major types are as follows.

Incandescent flashlights:

The source of light in these types of flashlights is incandescent bulbs, which consist of a glass bulb and a tungsten filament. Some of the high power incandescent flashlights also use halogen lamps. However, the light-emitting out of the incandescent flashlight is dependent upon the type lamp used inside it.

LED flashlights:

In the modern world, the sharp light-emitting diode flashlights are replacing incandescent bulbs in the practical flashlights. They are much more efficient than incandescent flashlights because it can have longer battery duration as compared to the incandescent flashlights along with the power output.

Difference between AAA flashlight and AA flashlight

There is no such a big difference between AAA flashlight light and AA flashlight; however, it all depends upon the modification and the change in its structure and its composition with the development of technology. In the past, the first products were even made up of paper, fiber, a bulb, and a brass reflector only. With time there were many modifications in the flashlights such as the use of cadmium and or nickel batteries and a variable focuses operation that is helpful in changing the light intensity according to your need. These points are enough to distinguish between the AAA flashlight and AA flashlight.

Top 5 AA flashlights

Having information about flashlights is not complete when you don’t have an idea about the best ongoing brand of it in the market. Guiding about the best flashlights, this article would be a great help to you. Some of the best brands of flashlights are given here.

ThruNite TN4A LED flashlight

It is one of the best flashlights in the market because it provides you the intelligent temperature control, which prevents overheating.

Streamlight 88033 ProTac LED flashlight

It provides you a different design with a smaller diameter, which is due to the battery position. You can operate this flashlight with one hand. It also has a variable intensity of the momentary beam.

ThruNite Archer Series LED flashlight

It has an aircraft quality aluminum case. It is mostly suitable for use in law enforcement, security, and emergency services, also on camping and light duty. You can absolutely appreciate its high and extra brightness with Lithium-Ion battery.

Fenix LD22 2015 edition LED flashlight

This flashlight is so convenient and also easy to handle. It is suitable for use in camping and when you are doing some outdoor adventures.

Nitecore MT2A Lumen LED flashlight

This flashlight provides you three brightness modes, which include Strobe and SOS. It has easy to adjust brightness mode.