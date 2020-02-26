Hearts star Liam Boyce declares himself fit to face Rangers after injury & illness sweat

HEARTS star Liam Boyce reckons he’ll be ready to lead the line against Rangers after battling back from a bout of tonsillitis.

The Northern Ireland international has also been struggling with a back injury sustained against Falkirk on February 8.

He did not take part in training on Monday, sparking fears he would miss Saturday’s Scottish Cup showdown with the Gers.

But Boyce is adamant the postponement of last Friday’s Premiership fixture against St Mirren has allowed him time to recover.

He said: “I’m brilliant now. I’m just getting back from having tonsillitis for a couple of days.

“It went away cleanly.

“I had a sore back since the Falkirk game. At the penalty, I flipped over and landed on my back and it aggravated something.

“If anything, the game being off on Friday, and the illness, gave me a couple of days off to let it settle down.

“I’ve been coming in and getting treatment and I feel good now.”

Boyce claimed an assist and a dramatic winner on his debut when the Jambos defeated the Gers 2-1 last month, which remains Daniel Stendel’s only league victory as Hearts boss to date.

And he sees no reason they cannot repeat the feat in Gorgie.

The former Ross County ace added: “We need to go out with the same intensity and aggressiveness in the game on Saturday because it’s a one-off cup match and anything and happen.

“We need to put our stamp on the game and try to the semi final.”