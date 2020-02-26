New look Edinburgh Central Youth Hostel, new era of hostelling in the Capital

Hostelling Scotland is delighted to announce the completion of a £450K renovation project that has transformed the ground floor of Edinburgh Central Youth Hostel.

Having appointed award-winning Glasgow design team, Graven, Hostelling Scotland has transformed the reception, lounge, café bar and restaurant into welcoming social spaces perfect for eating, drinking, relaxing and socialising.

Hostelling Scotland Chief Executive, Margo Paterson, said: “Hostelling Scotland is the best hostelling organisation in Scotland and we are delighted with the positive feedback from the Edinburgh Central project.

This truly supports our mission to make more of Scotland more accessible to more people than anyone else, especially young people. Our aim is to provide great value, affordable, flexible and welcoming accommodation in the best locations across this beautiful country of ours.”

When it comes to food and drink Hostelling Scotland is working with quality suppliers; from household Scottish food brands to local heroes. In order to celebrate authentic Scottish brewing, Edinburgh Central also offers guests Innes and Gunn beer on tap.

The restaurant and café bar (licensed from 11:00 to 01:00 every day) will serve a new and exciting range of food and drink that showcase the best fresh, seasonal produce that Edinburgh and Scotland has to offer.

Margo Paterson added: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved. You don’t have to be an overnight guest to enjoy our warm and welcoming hospitality. With Edinburgh Central, we are open to all and have created a vibrant city centre venue for everyone to enjoy great food and drink in a comfy and relaxed environment.”

The renovation of Edinburgh Central follows on from recent notable projects including Glen Nevis, Inverness and Aberdeen and forms part of the organisation’s growth strategy to be the first-choice hostelling accommodation provider in Scotland.

Hostelling Scotland continues to invest in its network and is carrying out renovation work at Cairngorm Lodge Youth Hostel. Going forward it is delighted to confirm that it has several further projects in the pipeline.

Hostelling Scotland is a self-funding charitable organisation with 33 hostels located throughout Scotland, accommodating more than 340,000 guests every year, with a turnover of £9m and an estimated contribution to the Scottish visitor economy of £25m.