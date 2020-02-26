Previewed: Scotland’s biggest equestrian events in 2020

With spring officially hitting our skies and landscapes this month, outdoor activities aplenty are soon to return to our lives.

Events on the equestrian calendar are going to come thick and fast throughout spring and all the way through summer. Here is a selection of the biggest and best to look out for over the coming months.

Spring shows in March

At the Scottish Equestrian Hotel, in Lanark, March will see two popular spring shows return to the central belt of the country. On Sunday 15th March, the Strathkelvin Spring Show kicks off the season – while, on Saturday 28th, the Pickleton Spring Show is the second chance to participate in or watch the local equestrian community at the UK’s largest horse riding holiday centre.

However, on the same day, over in Ecclesmachan, Broxburn, you’ll find that the SEV Spring Competition is also taking place – giving you a couple of options for your equestrian calendar that weekend.

Trials await in May

On the weekend of 15th May, visitors to Floors Castle Horse Trials will see dressage, showjumping and cross country events taking place over three whole days. Plus, with an entire shopping village and family entertainment onsite, everyone from families to breeders, to farmers will find trade stands and commercial offerings to enjoy all weekend long.

On the following weekend, The Fife Show does it all again – and more, on Saturday 23rd May. Along with horses classes and trade stands, you’ll find dog shows, livestock demonstrations and other agricultural highlights aplenty near Kinloss.

Award-winning entertainment in July

For an entire day, on Wednesday 8th July, the Royal Highland Showground, in Edinburgh, plays host to the annual Scottish Horse Show.

Affiliated with numerous equestrian societies around the UK, including the British Show Pony Society and British Show Horse Association, this is the place where equestrian enthusiasts will gather and compete for prestigious awards in a range of events.

Usually, you can expect to see around 100 different classes and witness the elegance of many qualifiers for the Horse of The Year Show, too. This show attracts exhibitors from all over the UK and is free to attend for spectators.

For those still wishing to enter, it’s advised to do so soon to avoid missing out. If you are planning on competing or exhibiting at the Scottish Horse Show, be sure to check out MoneyBeach’s guide to horsebox insurance prior to the event, too.

The BHS on tour in November

Finally, long after summer is officially over, you can still enjoy an equestrian show as winter sets glumly in outside.

At the Scottish National Equestrian Centre, Broxburn, the final British Horse Society show of the year showcases their equestrian skills and knowledge in order to help you get the most out of your horse riding.

The BHS will bring with them top instructors and a wealth of equestrian expertise, making this event a must-see for horse riding enthusiasts of all levels. Who knows – what you learn here could see you competing and exhibiting in events from the start of spring next year!