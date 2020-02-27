Best 4K Cameras under 1000 USD for 2020

Breakdown 4K and 4K Camera

What is 4K? Simply speaking, if an image has approximately 4,000 pixels in the horizontal axis, we’ll name it 4K. Dig it deeper, 4K resolution has two different types: 4K Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) and 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), whose resolution counts 4,096×2,160 pixels, 3,840×2,160 pixels respectively.

In 2020, 4K has already become the standard feature in the digital market to be reckoned with, and the technology has been exposed to its related digital fields.

Both YouTube and Facebook have long rolled out 4K support on the platform and the low-res option is to be abandoned by some social site developers permanently. Publishers themselves are more inclined to upload 4K content to their social pages, if available, as 4K provides audience with superior visual experience than 1080p does.

Nevertheless a great many trendy smartphones have been endowed with the 4K shooting capability, the videographers, however, are reluctant to withdraw from the camera shooting.

Here, we have made a thorough analysis on some sought-after cameras in the market and wrapped a collection of 4K cameras that have superb performance on the video shooting quality yet are rather competitive on the price, which are indeed a good buy for you.

Now, let’s move on and have a look at those nominated best 4K cameras under $1000.

Best 4K Cameras Under $1000 [Budget Option]

In the following, there are some best 4K cameras in 2020 for your budget option, all of which can be purchased from online store easily. Note: cameras we suggest are of base model and the price may be diversified and different from those with deluxe kit and high-grade configuration.

Panasonic LUMIX GX9

Panasonic LUMIX series have always been reckoned as the best buy for a 4K digital camera by many videographers. Although Panasonic LUMIX S camera is branded as the highest-res full frame mirrorless camera, its price is excessively higher than what you expect. For instance, you may have to spend over 6,000 USD for one high-grade configuration LUMIX S1R camera.

However, there are many other 4K cameras coming from Panasonic LUMIX series that are truly worth buying, taking one product of Panasonic LUMIX G camera, for example.

Panasonic LUMIX G camera is divided into two brands – G camera and GX camera. Compared with G camera, GX camera is smaller in size, designed in a vintage rectangular shape and equipped with intuitive viewfinders.

Key Features

Dimension: 4.9 x 1.8 x 2.8 inches

USP: high-resolution MOS Sensor, tuned 3-D Color Control; 5-Axis Dual image stabilizer; live viewfinder; 49 focus points

4K Technology: 4K, 30fps video; 4K Live Crop; 4K Photo Auto Marking

Color: Black / Silver

Rating: 4.6 (out of 5)

Pros

Compact and lightweight

User friendly – comfortable UI

Excellent for photography

Can shoot pleasing indoor photos in low light

It allows you to charge via a USB cable

Cons

The lack of upgrade on EVF

Cannot be Bluetooth-connected to Panasonic Image App on iPhone

Battery life could be better

Other recommending options: #Panasonic LUMIX FZ80, #Panasonic LUMIX G7, #Panasonic LUMIX G85

2. Canon EOS M6 Mark II

Canon EOS M6 Mark II provides you with high image quality as it is built in with 32 megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor. As a 4K mirrorless camera, it can take shots in 4K UHD 30p or record video in Full HD 129p. The camera can make sharp auto focus on face tracking and eye detection with its dual pixel CMOS AF.

The Touch and Drag feature enable you to auto-focus the moving motion, and enhance the image quality accordingly. It is designed in a small shape and is easy to be carried for travel. You can easily take it out from your pocket and shoot sharp photos and videos wherever and whenever an inspire strikes you.

Key Features

Dimensions: 1.9 x 4.7 x 2.8 inches

Weight: 1.1 lbs

USP: 32 mm f/1.4 lens; Touch & Drag AF; up to 14 fps continuous shooting (with AE/AF tracking); 30 fps RAW Burst Mode; 32.5 megapixels; dual pixel CMOS AF, face tracking & eye AF

4K Technology: 4K UHD 2160p, 30 fps

Color: Black/Silver

Rating: 4.5 (out of 5)

Pros

East to use

Reversible screen

Small in size

Perform well in low light and night time

Multifunctional in photography

Weather resistance and water-proof

Cons

The touch shutter constantly defaults to Enable Mode

The eye AF may be inconsistent sometimes

Other recommending options: #Canon EOS M50, #Canon EOS M200

3. Sony Alpha A6100

Sony Alpha A6100 Mirrorless camera is equipped with 24.2 MP Exmor CMOS image sensor which enhances the image quality and video capture performance to the greatest extent. It has the electronic viewfinder which can constantly collect sensor information and display them on the small screen.

Key Features

Dimension: 6.18 x 5.67 x 4.53 inches

Weight: 1.2 lbs

USP: Real-time AE/AF tracking; 24.2 megapixels; Touch Tracking operation; available to be connected to iOS/Android smartphones or tablets with Wi-fi/NFC/QR code

4K Technology: 4K UHD 2160p

Color: Black only

Rating: 4.4 (out of 5)

Pros

Great for shooting 4K video

Excellent in auto-focus

Available to connect via WiFi or bluetooth

Cons

No picture profile found inside the machine

Image stabilization unavailable

Easily get overheated

Occasionally shuts down after a long-time recording

Battery life may be shorter than cameras with OVF

Other recommending options: #Sony Alpha A6400, #Sony Alpha A6600

Final Words

Those above mentioned best 4K cameras under $1,000 can be a good buy out of your budget option.