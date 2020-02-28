CBD products have enjoyed a serious uptick in popularity over the past few years, but many consumers who are interested in cannabis still have little to no idea where to begin when it comes to acquiring and consuming CBD products. CBD oil in particular has become a fan-favorite for many people struggling with a wide variety of medical conditions, ranging from anxiety to joint pain. Some skeptical customers still refuse to invest in it because they’re uncertain if it’s as effective as advertised.

How do you know if your CBD oil is working, and what strategy should you rely upon for the safe and reliable sourcing of good CBD products? Here’s a breakdown of the budding CBD marketplace, and how to determine if it’s right for you.

Know that it’s legitimate

The first thing that needs to be established is that CBD products are legitimate. This is to say that you can safely dismiss any allegations that “CBD doesn’t work” in general, as it’s becoming increasingly clear that CBD products produce effective results in a wide variety of consumers who rely upon them. This is not, however, to say that all CBD products are the same or produce equal results. Having established that CBD as a concept is legitimate and effective, you can move onto the more important step of finding specific CBD products that aren’t fraudulent ripoffs trying to take advantage of the tremendous growth in the CBD marketplace.

The FDA recently approved of the first-ever drug with CBD in it, for instance, after randomized clinical trial discovered that it produced authentic results. The FDA warned at the same time, however, that fraudsters would be looking to piggyback on the growth of the CBD market in order to make a cheap and illegitimate buck for themselves. If you’re trying to purchase CBD e-liquid in the UK or elsewhere, consult with the medical authorities of those nations, but in the United States it’s safe to say that CBD-infused medication is finally, to some extent, FDA approved.

So, now that you know you can trust CBD products, how do you know if the CBD oil you purchase is actually working? For those who have tried other cannabis products before, it’s important to establish that CBD won’t work in the same way that recreational or medicinal marijuana works. Unlike THC-infused cannabis, CBD doesn’t produce a recreational high by altering your mental state. You thus shouldn’t say that CBD doesn’t work just because it doesn’t “get you high” in the way that the more popular and familiar recreational marijuana does.

To know what you should expect from CBD, and to learn about how you can know whether it’s working, you should consult those who have used CBD to see what effects they normally derive from it.

The testimony of CBD users

What do the people who consume CBD say it does for them? According to one Harvard Health Blog article, women who take CBD claim that it has anti-inflammatory properties and helps them alleviate high levels of stress. Rare forms of epilepsy have also been treated with CBD, but you should consult a medical professional in order to interpret CBD-based results when dealing with major medical issues that can’t be remedied at home.

Athletes around the world are also becoming familiar with CBD because they know it produces results in their after-workout recovery period. According to these athletes, CBD can work by rejuvenating you following an intense physical workout. If you’re consuming CBD oil and can’t determine if it’s affecting you, consider the level of dosage you’re taking, and also contemplate getting a new source for your CBD products.

In general, CBD works by producing relaxing, calming effects that shouldn’t have a serious impact on your overall mental state. If at any point you feel psychoactive effects after consuming CBD, be aware that you may have consumed recreational marijuana or a similar substance, as CBD is not intended to alter your mental state. Rather, it has mostly physical properties which translate into a relaxed, eased body. Finally, review the Consumer Reports guide on safely shopping for CBD to determine how to find legitimate sources.