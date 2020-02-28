Impact of technology on businesses

This is the 21st Century, and technology is in every nook and cranny of the world. Be it autonomous cars, 3D printed houses, or food delivering drones, this enduring technological dominance is ruling every aspect of our life. Many businesses have also sprung up to exploit this prevailing wave. Automation has enabled entrepreneurs to innovate their operational procedures, seek cost-effective solutions, and adapt productive social-media marketing techniques. Start-ups, as well as established businesses, have revamped their business models to thrive in the market.

As the business guru of our time, Peter Drucker said:” Business has only two functions – marketing and innovation”. Interestingly enough, technological advancements have enabled businesses to grow as rapidly as ever

Thanks to technology, various features that were just accessible to larger setups are now available for start-ups as well. It has encouraged the culture of entrepreneurship, thus resulting in a free market thriving for innovation.

Automation has not only impacted existing businesses, but it has also originated a space of various other commerce ideas that otherwise wouldn’t have existed. Let’s have a look at some activities that are solely based on technology:

? Freelancing:

Freelancing or gig economy is becoming the new go-to job for many graduates. It is an irresistible opportunity that offers you to do what you love. I mean, who would have thought that a homemaker would be able to work on projects in different countries? And guess what? It is now possible with just an internet connection and a laptop!

Freelancing is a prime example of innovation. The opportunity to earn a handsome living comes with a perk of no commuting.

You can now help someone with a literature review without any hassle. Balancing work-life has never been this much simpler before.

It is a mouth-watering opportunity for companies that are seeking a temporary contractor. They have to hire someone online and pay for some specific project — no need to carry out lengthy selection processes and pay high wages to employees.

On a large scale, technology has revolutionized the dealings of the corporate world.

? Marketing:

Today, it has become inevitable for businesses to devise a compelling marketing strategy. This aspect of the business is extensively transformed by the rise of an invincible giant, the social media. Social media lies at the heart of technology and innovation. It helps companies to have an intimate customer relationship that was not possible before.

73% of marketers believe that social media marketing has been “somewhat effective” or “very effective” for their business (Buffer, 2019).

Thus, if you are willing to walk the extra mile to make your start-up flourish, you might want to give it a thought. Frequent interactions with your buyers will have a positive impact on your business. The more they see your content, the more they’ll talk about it. Besides this, many brands are also seen addressing the complaints of their clients. Thus, building brand loyalty among customers is now much more accessible through social media.

? E-Commerce:

When you examine the potential of the e-commerce industry, the enduring dominance of technology seems endless. Several websites allow traders to put their products for sale online. Small businesses now have access to regional, national, and even international markets. It has induced a competitive market, making products cheaper for the end consumer.

E-commerce’s customer has the authority to shop whenever they want to, wherever it is comfortable and whatever is needed. Even if you are driving or sitting on the couch, you have access to almost every craving of yours. Your favourite denim, a preferred shade of blush, and a hot pair of runners are just a couple of taps away.

In addition to this, the e-commerce industry has eliminated the need for a retail shop. Receiving millions of orders without even a single sale point is a dream come true for many businesses.

These astonishing facts have revamped today’s business culture. Let’s now delve into the positive impacts that have compelled people to embrace this wave with open arms:

? Faster & Efficient:

No doubt, computers have brought significant efficiency in the process of businesses. Nowadays, bookkeeping and stock management are much more straightforward. Customer service has never been fast enough.

Whether it’s a delivery guy or a CEO, a smartphone app makes everything manageable.

? Low-cost business:

As discussed earlier, social media has brought a substantial change in the marketing strategies of a company. Expanding the reach of your content through a Facebook post to millions is much cheaper than paying for several billboards to achieve a similar target.

Besides marketing, automation has also enabled entrepreneurs to enhance their business through smartphone apps. Considering the example of UBER, now one can call a ride at his/her doorsteps with just a couple of taps. Without technology, this would have been much more expensive to implement.

? Broader customer base:

Because of e-commerce and social media, a business has an extensive geographical reach.

E-payment systems have acted as a catalyst for this market. Freelancing is also a prime example of a broader customer range.

If you are a freelancer settled in Dubai, you have the opportunity to work on a project in Houston or Goa.

The list of advantages goes on. But along with its perks, technology has grabbed some serious concerns along with it.

? Security:

With computers taking over almost every industry, security has emerged as a genuine concern. Data theft and privacy invasions are some common issues that internet user faces. Especially when we have e-payment systems deployed all over the internet, chances of a layman being looted are bright.

? Unemployment:

Technological unemployment is a term used to refer to a phenomenon that occurs when individuals lose their jobs as a result of technological change. Autonomous cars, 3D printers, and delivery drones are the modern examples of automation that are expected to eliminate the need for the human workforce.

Despite the valuable advantages, the above-discussed cons must not be neglected. We must ponder over the available solutions and devise an effective plan of action against these issues.