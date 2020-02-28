Planning for Modular Kitchen: Check out These Advantages and Disadvantages of Modular Kitchen.

Kitchen is one of the most important places in your house, and it depends on you how you maintain it. Whenever guests come to your house, they somehow find a way to your kitchen. So you need to put considerable thought into the design of your kitchen. Ideally, your kitchen should look attractive, but should also provide maximum functionality and convenience. It has become a necessity to have a modular kitchen as it has advanced technology and gives a modern look to your house.

Modular kitchens provide maximum functionality and give a modern look, you can set up a modular kitchen in your house.

Here are some advantages of the modular kitchen –

1) Easy To Set Up: One of the best features of a modular kitchen is that it can be easily assembled. Service providers offer you the flexibility to practically shift the entire kitchen when you shift your house. Additionally, you can get a Part of the kitchen altered or repaired at any point in time, without having to worry about it affecting other parts.

2) Customization: Sleek modular kitchens are designed with a focus on customer needs. It depends on the available space you got. While this allows you to personalize your kitchen, it also helps you work within the limits of your budget. You can also take an estimate of modular kitchen prices online through various websites.

3) Helps in saving space: The shelves within a modular kitchen enable you to save a lot of space. In some kitchens, you will see shelves in small corners or tiny spaces, while some are designed to hang on doors. This type of kitchen also allows you to fit appliances along the walls or shelves. Such features are very much helpful for small apartments.

4) Convenience: Traditionally, owners of the house hire carpenters to design their kitchens at home itself. This process is time-consuming and also causes inconvenience to the household. Modular kitchens, on the other hand, are made in factories and are fitted directly in your house .

5) Beautiful appearance: A modular kitchen comes with various designs and an elegant look. You will find several patterns with attractive aesthetics and the best functionality.

6) Large storage capacity: The shelves, cabinets, and drawers of a modular kitchen offer efficient storage. The storage capacity will help you organize kitchenware items, making cooking and working in the kitchen easy and efficient

Why Should One Use A Modular Kitchen?

Modular kitchen is an easy and trendy way to maximize storage area with minimum space. With the concept of the open kitchen and open plans; kitchen has become an important part of the house.

A considerable amount of design process needs to be carried out when you decide to leave your kitchen open to be viewed when people visit your house. Moreover, if the modular kitchen is well designed and planned for proper space management, a lot of storage can be created even in the smallest of the kitchen area.

Appliances That Can Be Installed In A Modular Kitchen:

1) Dishwasher – These can vary in sizes depending upon the place where they need to be fixed, and one has to keep the capacity of the dishwasher also in mind before fitting it.

2) Chimneys: Very important in kitchens, chimneys are used to drive out the smoke from the kitchen. There are various types of auto – clean chimneys available.

3) Pull out drawers: These units are used to store food items utensils etc. . They can easily be reached while working in the kitchen.

4) Cooking Range: It is one compact unit, which has multiple burners, which make working easy.

5) Shutters: Shutters are in trend these days to easily place kitchen crockery in h. They are durable, reliable, and are easy to install and maintain.

Types Of Modular Kitchen

There are various types of modular kitchen and depending upon their plan and layout; these categories will help you choose the best-suited options for your kitchen

I) Straight

II) Parallel

III) U-shaped

IV) L-shaped

V) Island

These Types Of Modular Kitchen Cabinet Are Available In The Market Which Is Listed Below–

1) Wall modular cabinets

2) Tall cabinets

3) Cabinets drawers

4) Cutlery drawers

5) Pan drawers

6) Pull out spice drawers

Disadvantages Of Modular Kitchen

1 ) It’s costly : Getting a modular kitchen is much more expensive compared to that of a carpenter’s built kitchens.

To get that quality and perfection, you will surely have to spend some extra money.

2) Maintenance: Regular cleaning of the surface is required to prevent the fading and dullness of the modular kitchen.

ii) Installation and repair of pre-fabricated cabinets need technical assistance for it you can call the technician from modular kitchen Chennai.

So, we can conclude by saying that the modular kitchen has both advantages and disadvantages. But if we look on the brighter side, it has more advantage, and maximum people use the modular kitchen because it’s very convenient to use