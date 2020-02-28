Why is the PRINCE2 Certification Essential for Project Managers?

Staying competitive in this dynamic marketplace isn’t easy for businesses. The top executives of many companies believe in innovation-driven growth. Innovation has the power to change the way end-users or businesses operate. While startups and other small companies may find it easier to adopt new technologies, established companies often lack the flexibility to do so. This shows the need for companies to hire skilled professionals who can incorporate innovative techniques into their business processes. This responsibility is often at the hands of a skilled project manager.

The success of projects highly depends on the way project managers handle them from start to end. Skilled project managers should know the goals and customer needs, and ensure that the timelines are realistic, there is clear communication, quality of the deliverables is high, and risks are mitigated on time. There are a few credentials that can help you demonstrate these skills and proficiency in project management, and PRINCE2 Certification is one such qualification.

Let us know what PRINCE2 certification is all about and why project managers should strive to achieve it.

PRINCE2 Certification

PRINCE2 (Projects in Controlled Environments, Version 2) certification is widely accepted by companies for its practice-driven approach to project management. Originally designed by the UK government, PRINCE2 has become a popular choice among companies worldwide for handling both public and private sector projects. Thus, professionals willing to have a successful career in project management find the PRINCE2 certification quite valuable.

The two major certifications that come under PRINCE2 are:

PRINCE2 Foundation

The PRINCE2 Foundation is an entry-level certification that will give you a clear understanding of the PRINCE2 principles and terminology. It ensures that an individual is well-versed in the PRINCE2 methodology and can apply it effectively while working in a project management team. Aspirants who are trying to achieve this certification need to pass the PRINCE2 Foundation exam. The exam consists of 60 questions of multiple-choice format to be attempted in 60 minutes. The passing score of the exam is 55 percent. There are no prerequisites to take the exam.

PRINCE2 Practitioner

PRINCE2 Practitioner certification is ideal for professionals who are running and managing projects as part of their job role. This certification trains the candidates to apply PRINCE2 to address the needs and issues of different project environments and scenarios. The PRINCE2 Practitioner exam has an objective testing format, consists of 68 questions and needs to be completed in 150 minutes. The passing score of the exam is approx. 55 percent.

To take the Practitioner exam, candidates need to have proof of achieving either a PRINCE2 Foundation certification or any one of the certifications mentioned here.

Why Should Project Managers Achieve a PRINCE2 Certification?

Projects today have become more complex as a result of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain technology, and more. With the growing need for digital skills across every industrial sector, companies expect their project managers to be highly skilled in adapting, managing and integrating technology-based on organization needs. This highlights the need for achieving a PRINCE2 certification.

Here are some of the benefits of pursuing a PRINCE2 certification.

PRINCE2 has global recognition

Though PRINCE2 started in the UK, it is the de facto project management methodology and has a global scope. Its popularity continues to grow and it is being adopted in public, private, and government sectors as well. Apart from the UK, PRINCE2 is witnessing continuous growth in countries like the US, India, China, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia.

Helps you enhance your project management skills

Project managers are responsible for the successful delivery of projects, which depends on a number of factors like meeting deadlines, quality assurance, and completing within the allotted budget. PRINCE2 guides the project managers to be more confident in handling complex projects, define flexible work environments, categorize projects into controllable and agreeable stages, and review the project progress against plan regularly.

Gives you better career prospects

If you always wanted to shift to a managerial role and become capable of handling projects, PRINCE2 certification can help you get started. As you need proven skills to establish yourself as a project manager, PRINCE2 certification indicates to the employers that you have the ability to deliver a successful project with clear templates, processes, and steps. The demand for project managers is high, and by 2027, nearly 22 million new jobs will be created in the field of project management.

You can prepare quickly

Preparing for the PRINCE2 Foundation exam doesn’t require you to contribute significant time in training and doesn’t involve huge costs. Compared to other project management certifications, the registration process for PRINCE2 is simpler, no audit process is involved, and you need to only dedicate around 20-50 hours for preparing the foundation level exam.

Final Words

It is quite clear as to why you should pursue the PRINCE2 certification. Apart from the reasons mentioned above, PRINCE2 also gives you the opportunity to have better salary prospects. Certified project managers can earn as high as $126,000 in the US annually. You can take the PRINCE2 certification training to prepare for the exam. Courses from reputed training providers give you step-by-step guidance to prepare for the PRINCE2 Foundation exam and clear it in a single attempt. So get certified and establish yourself as a successful project manager.