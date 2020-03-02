Dedicated volunteers are honored at National Sports Awards

Inspirational young people who work tirelessly to help others across Scotland were the big winners at the sportscotland Scottish Sports Futures Awards 2020.

There were 10 awards handed out at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on February 28, the winners were honoured for their work in Scottish Sports Futures (SSF) programmes, which are designed to give children a safe environment to enjoy sport for free.

The awards highlighted the power of sport as a tool for positive social change and celebrated the incredible commitment of the young people who engage in sport through SSF and those who have supported them throughout the year.

The winners contribute to SSF programmes such as Active East, PEEK, Jump2it and Twilight Basketball. SSF is a charity which has changed lives through sport. Over the past 19 years its work has supported communities where people are vulnerable or at risk.

Chloe Lawson, the Ambassador of the Year winner, says her work with SSF has had a dramatic impact on her life.

The 18-year-old from Ballieston said: “The work I do with SSF has allowed me to achieve some fantastic things that I never ever thought I would do. It has allowed me to grow as a person and as a youth worker.

“It feels amazing to see some of the young people I work with grow into the best version of themselves. It is very rewarding knowing that I have made some sort of difference on young people, and hopefully I have become someone they trust and look up too.”

Stewart Harris, sportscotland Chief Executive, said: “There is brilliant work being done by Scottish Sports Futures through their initiatives across Scotland.

“We were able to celebrate some truly inspiring young people who go above and beyond every day to provide sporting opportunities and a safe environment for other young people.

“Putting young people at the centre of our efforts is a crucial part of what we do. As the national agency for sport we believe strongly that young people should have a voice in sport and be able to access great opportunities and learn important skills.”

Kirsty McNab, CEO of SSF, said: “What better way to celebrate our 20th birthday year than coming together to celebrate and be totally inspired by the most incredible young people and those who work tirelessly to support them.

“We were over the moon to have sportscotland as our title sponsors for our awards night as together we work to profile the transformational effect that sport coupled with a youth work approach can have in some of our most challenged communities.

Young people are leading the way in challenging perceptions, overcoming statistics and proving that sport changes lives.”