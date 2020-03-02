What to Know About Gambling in Nigeria

The global online gambling market is a $45 billion-a-year industry. But despite this, many people are still uneducated about gambling and all its nuances and intricacies. Well, that’s understandable, considering it is not something that everyone indulges in, like watching a movie or catching up with some old friend.

If you are just getting started with gambling in Nigeria and would wish to learn more about the industry before going all in, then you came to the right place. We will give you some insights into the state of gambling in Nigeria.

Nigeria gambling laws

It’s safe to say that online gambling in Nigeria is murky at best. This is because the country doesn’t have any specific piece of law that highlights all matters gambling. It only has Acts that feature certain clauses or provisions around gambling in Nigeria, and is where the gambling legislations apply.

No laws explicitly bans activities like online poker and online casino games in Nigeria, but the Gaming Machines Act 1977 makes the activity illegal. According toChapter 22 of the Criminal Code, most forms of gambling and betting are illegal. But there’s an exception to this rule, and that includes games that are based on skills, like the National lottery, backgammon and card games.

The law also permits the state to run racing totes and betting pools. So, at the moment, there are three legal types of gambling in the country – lotteries, pools/betting and a handful of land-based casinos.

Nigeria has three licensed land-based casinos, including the Federal Palace Hotel, Eko Hotel and Casino (both in Lagos), and Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. Why only these three have been issued with licenses is still a mystery.

Unregulated local casinos and betting sites

Underground casinos and unregulated lotteries, among other locally operated unlawful betting platforms are common in Nigeria. Since the citizens themselves are doing this against the law, they are exposed to all manner of fraud and scam. If an operator fails to pay, or frauds the player (through rigging and whatnot), the player is left with no option but swallow a bitter pill because he or she has nowhere to turn to for help.

What’s safe?

Nigerians can bet safely through foreign operated sites. Gambling sites that are licensed and regulated in the UK or EU are usually genuine. And if one is scammed through these sites, they can complain with the operator’s gambling commission, local police or their sanctioned arbitrators.

Conclusion

A majority of the popular and trusted online casinos today accept players from the country. The only thing that you, as an eligible play, need to do is verify your age before you can withdraw winnings.An incredible benefit of playing casino games online in Nigeria is that winnings are tax-free. Again, you don’t need to be 21 to participate in online casinos, as it is the case with a land-based casino. As long as you are 18 years an over, you can play right now.