ASDA customer warns buyers to listen for “rattling” in grapefruit juice after finding slimy “veins and skin” inside

AN ASDA customer has warned buyers to listen out for “rattling” grapefruit juice after discovering an alien-like object in his drink.

Laurence Goodbody complained to the supermarket after finding the slimy object at the bottom of the Pink Grapefruit juice on Tuesday.

Laurence said the item had “veins and skin” and claims his friend had been drinking the 65p juice for two days before discovering the object lurking inside.

He posted a video to ASDA on Twitter showing the slimy green and yellow item in a container.

He wrote: “What on earth is this in my friend’s carton of Asda’s Pink Grapefruit?

“She only bought it three days ago and has been drinking from it the past two days.

“The sell by date is not till July this year as well.

“If your carton rattles beware and don’t drink from it.

The video then shows a slimy dark green and sandy yellow coloured object that is sitting in a plastic basin.

The object itself is oozing liquid and has a flesh like look to it glistened over with liquid.

In the background of the video you can see the 1L carton that the object has allegedly came from.

The camera continuously zooms in to the alien looking object to further reveal its folds and curves in gruesome detail.

An onlooker can be heard in the video uneasily groaning in disgust at the slumped over wet substance.

A second person says: “Don’t look at it close up, that is too disgusting.”

A further two images posted show the carton itself that the object is supposed to have come from.

Laurence posted the images along with the caption: “Carton the living thing has come from.”

The images show the juice box carton cut approximately in half and then a second photo shows that the juice carton is expiry is dated July 2020.

The Pink Grapefruit Juice was purchased from the ASDA Queslett store in Great Barr, Birmingham.

Horrified Laurence Goodbody said today how he thought the object looked like “a nuclear waste mutated oyster”.

The 48-year-old said: “I posted the video as a means to get Asda’s immediate attention without them just being refunded with another carton and a ‘thank you very much for bringing it to our attention and under the carpet’ exercise.

“It looked like more like a nuclear waste mutated oyster.

“Asda have asked for the mutation and the carton, which they will receive today.”

A spokesman said: “We always want to delight our customers and would like to apologise again to Mr Goodbody for his carton of juice being more frightful than delightful.

“We can reassure customers that we have had no other complaints of this nature and so long as a carton is sealed, then mould cannot grow in it.

“However, if a carton is punctured or damaged – which lets in air – then mould can form if it is left for a long period of time.

“We’d welcome Mr Goodbody to bring the carton back to store so we can fully investigate this for him.”