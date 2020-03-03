‘Gutted’ Hearts and Scotland ace John Souttar opens up on latest injury hell

JOHN SOUTTAR has broken his silence after suffering a devastating achilles injury against Rangers.

The Hearts and Scotland defender fell to the turf in agony just 16 minutes into the Jambos’ stirring 1-0 win on Saturday, with Clevid Dikamona replacing him.

The damage was swiftly diagnosed as a ruptured achilles and, while he will receive the results of a thorough scan this week, an operation will definitely be required.

Souttar could miss up to nine months of action.

And the ‘gutted’ stopper has confessed that he is struggling to come to terms with the news.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Thanks very much for all the messages. They’re much appreciated.

“It’s been a tough few days getting my head round this injury.

“Absolutely gutted but I’ll do everything I can to get back ASAP.”

The setback is particularly cruel given Souttar was making just his eighth appearance since returning from an ankle ligament injury which has sidelined him for three months.

The former Dundee United defender also missed six months after rupturing his other achilles in January 2017 and toiled with a persistent hip issue last term.