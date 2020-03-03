RSE honour for Dundee academics

Four University of Dundee academics who are helping transform lives with their work on major diseases been elected Fellows of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE).

The academics, whose work focuses on illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s and neglected tropical diseases have been nominated in recognition of their impact in improving the world around them.

The RSE is Scotland’s national academy, focused on delivering its mission of `knowledge made useful’.

The new Fellows from the University of Dundee are: Professor Annie Anderson, Professor Ian Gilbert, Professor Rory McCrimmon, and Professor Miratul Muqit, Professor of Experimental Neurology, School of Life Sciences.

Professor John Rowan, Vice-Principal (Research, Knowledge Exchange and Wider Impact), said: “The election of our four new Fellows to the RSE is recognition of the outstanding work they have done in tackling some of the major diseases which affect society around the world.

“Our mission is to transform lives, and Professors Anderson, Gilbert, McCrimmon and Muqit have made a great impact in doing exactly that.”

Professor Annie Anderson is a Public Health Nutritionist and dietitian. She is co-director of the Scottish Cancer Prevention Network, President of the UK Society for Behavioural Medicine (UKSBM) and Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh).

Professor Ian Gilbert is Head of Chemistry in the Drug Discovery Unit, which he helped set up in the School of Life Sciences at Dundee.

Professor Rory McCrimmon is Dean of the School of Medicine at Dundee.

Professor Miratul Muqit is a Wellcome Trust Senior Research Fellow in the MRC Protein Phosphorylation and Ubiquitylation Unit in the School of Life Sciences at Dundee and an Honorary Consultant Neurologist at Ninewells Hospital.

The four Dundee academics are among a new intake of 64 fellows for the RSE, joining the current roll of around 1,600.

Fellows, who give of their time freely, play a fundamental role in enabling the RSE to deliver its mission ‘Knowledge Made Useful’, contributing to the cultural, economic and social well-being of Scotland and the wider world.

Professor Dame Anne Glover, President of the RSE, said: “The diverse expertise and experience of our fellows, means that, as an organisation, we are well-placed to respond to the issues of the day with clear informed thinking free from commercial or political influence.

“Our new fellows, who we look forward to welcoming, not only hold vast knowledge but also deep experience, keen judgement, boundless enthusiasm and a passion for promoting societal development and change.

“By using their talents as a collective, we can often unlock or inspire new potential and unearth fresh solutions to some of the most complex issues Scotland’s society faces today.”