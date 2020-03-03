Scottish entrepreneur takes on childhood obesity with fundraising campaign

A Scottish entrepreneur has today launched a crowdfunding campaign designed to tackle childhood obesity.

Amber Pattullo has started an initiative called ‘Cook with Me’ as part of the RBS Back Her Business competition.

The social enterprise is committed to providing affordable and accessible recipe packs for children across the UK that will reinforce healthy eating habits from an early age and contribute to the reduction of childhood obesity in the UK.

10% of all profits will go to local charity Juno, with the rest used to subsidise sessions and grow the business offering.

‘Cook with Me’ is the first official children’s cooking programme that parents or early years settings can implement independently and know that the money spent, is helping others.

Amber Pattullo said: “Currently one in five children in the UK starts school overweight or obese. ‘Cook with Me – Hands on cooking for your little one’ is committed to reducing this figure.

“Our social enterprise will provide affordable and accessible healthy recipe packs for children across the UK, aged 18 months to school age, for the use in early years settings or at home.”

“Children love to bake and get creative but finding recipes that are in line with NHS nutritional guidelines can be tricky.

“Our business has worked to overcome these issues, as each of the recipes have been created to fit in with the Setting the Table document and NHS healthy eating guidelines, meaning they have no added sugar or salt thus promoting a healthy and balanced diet.”

Amber says each ‘Cook with Me’ recipe pack has also been carefully designed to support positive wellbeing and develop numeracy and literacy skills.