Cannabis e-learning course launched to support frontline workers in Glasgow

Scottish Drugs Forum has announced the launch of a new e-learning resource dedicated to raising knowledge and awareness of cannabis and synthetic varieties for front line workers in Glasgow.

The course, ‘Potluck – An introduction to cannabis and synthetic varieties for front line workers’, gives participants the opportunity to explore cannabinoids and their effects.

It also provides an overview of the different forms of cannabis and synthetic varieties and harm reduction techniques for cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids.

The online resource is free to access for people who work within Glasgow City and can be accessed via the Scottish Drugs Forum training website at www.sdftraining.org.uk.

Alongside face-to-face training, SDF has been supporting the development of e-learning courses on a variety of topics as it is recognised as an effective tool for individuals who may experience constraints on available time and budget.

Katy MacLeod, Scottish Drugs Forum’s National Training and Development Officer, said:

“We are delighted to add the Potluck course to our range of flexible and free-to-access online learning resources.

“Cannabis is one of the most commonly used substances and synthetic cannabinoids have grown in popularity in certain populations, in particular the prison population.

“Given the prevalence of cannabis and the synthetic varieties and the historic difficulties in accessing treatment and support for them, it is key that services have access to training and information which allows them to respond to growing numbers of referrals in this area.

“This new e-learning course provides a solid understanding of the facts relating to cannabinoid use, and provides clear harm reduction advice that can equip both people who use cannabinoids and those who support them.”

The concise course can be completed in two hours, or alternatively be completed in separate sittings to provide a fully flexible learning experience.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to describe cannabinoids and their effects

and demonstrate an awareness of different cannabis forms.

They will also be able to identify the typical presenting issues for problematic cannabis / synthetic cannabinoid use and recall harm reduction techniques for cannabis / synthetic cannabinoid.

The ‘Potluck’ course has been commissioned and designed specifically to support people who work with people who use cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids in Glasgow, however, the SDF Training website hosts a range of e-learning courses on a range of topics which can be accessed by people from across Scotland.