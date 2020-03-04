Classy Hearts defender not happy at circumstances of return to starting line-up

Classy Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona concedes his return to the side is bitter sweet after admitting he is gutted for stricken team-mate John Souttar.

Dikamona, in only his sixth Premiership start of the season, was named man of the match in Tuesday’s memorable 3-1 victory at Hibs, just three days after replacing John Souttar in the Scottish Cup win over Rangers.

Scotland international Souttar is expected to be sidelined for at least six months after rupturing his Achilles at the weekend – the third major injury of his career.

And France-born Congo cap Dikamona insists he takes no enjoyment in returning to the team knowing it has come at Souttar’s expense.

He said: “No, honestly not, because of John. He is my team-mate and I feel a little bit bad for because it’s not his first bad injury.

“That’s my job, I need to be ready all the time to make sure the level of the team is the same when I come in the first XI.

“I am not happy, but I have to step in, that’s my job.”

Dikamona, however, was thrilled Hearts boosted their Premiership survival hopes with a richly-deserved win in Leith.

The visitors never looked back after Sean Clare netted a 53rd penalty before Olly Bozanic and Conor Washington also scored.

Melker Hallberg fired in a late consolation for Jack Ross’ side.

Dikamona, speaking to BT Sport, added: “The feeling is good, amazing, we’ve had a tough moment in the last few weeks but I think we can enjoy this moment with our fans and with everyone. It was nice.”