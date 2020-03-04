Scots stroke victim set to mark recovery through 2020 Etape Loch Ness

A SCOTS academic who suffered a stroke is set to mark his recovery by taking part in the 2020 Etape Loch Ness.

Krzys Adamczyk has found cycling extremely therapeutic since he suffered a major stroke in August 2018 – aged just 27.

Krzys, a ESRC (Economic and Social Research Council) Doctoral Researcher in Sociology at Aberdeen University where he also works as a Research Coordinator in Centre for Health Data Science, has decided to take part in the challenge to celebrate his new hobby as it has given him so much confidence following his illness.

The Etape Loch Ness is one of Scotland’s few closed roads sportives and takes in 66 miles of the stunning 360? Loch Ness route.

It also features a timed ‘King of the Mountain’ stage, with a 4.8-mile climb gaining 380m in height with a gradient reaching 12% at times Krzys said that taking part in the challenge is a chance to celebrate wanting to get out of the house and enjoy life again.

Krzys said: “The cause of my stroke remains somewhat of a mystery to medicine.

“After a period of recovery all fine motor skills, balance, and coordination returned to my pre-stroke levels. I was nevertheless suffering from extreme fatigue, headaches, and anxiety.

“While things kept getting better over time, the uncertainty over the cause and the knowledge that I’m at risk of this happening again robbed me of the confidence I had left.

“Last summer my work colleague offered to lend me a road bike. I had been enjoying short trips on my mountain bike at that stage but nothing too strenuous.

“Over two months period I cycled further and further. I wanted to explore Aberdeenshire and in order to do that I had to push my physical limits too.

“One day I realised that nothing bad happened because of my increased levels of physical activity.

“In fact, I was experiencing less fatigue, had better mood, and was finally able to clear my head of all the worries.”

He added: “The camaraderie I have experienced so far in the wider cycling community has been fantastic.

“I’m taking part with a friend who is also relatively new to road cycling. He suffers from asthma and has already noticed the benefits of a good cycling workout.

“I am looking forward to the Etape Loch Ness. Knowing that there are many other people struggling with various health and mental health conditions, as well as other life struggles, who find solace in cycling has made me feel less alone in my experience.

During the winter months, Krzys he has been carrying out training at the Aberdeen Sports Village, and went on a cycling holiday to Gran Canaria earlier in the year.

Budding cyclists are invited to register for some of the few remaining places in return for a pledge to raise at least £150 for Macmillan Cancer Support.