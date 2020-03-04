Top financial trends in February 2020

Finance is the field that has many sub-fields like asset management, investment banking,

financial analysis, portfolio management, trading, financial advisory services and many more.

In general terms, this is the study of money and how that money is being used. It deals with how one acquires the funds and how well one utilizes them. It can be categorized as personal finance, corporate finance and public finance.

Following are some of the trends as per the latest banking news in the field of finance in

February 2020:

1. Net loss of 6075 crores on bad loan provisioning: Indian overseas bank has reported a loss of 6079 crores in the third quarter which was because of bad loans Provisioning. The total income of the bank also fell to Rs.5 197 crore from Rs.5 688 crores. Provisioning for bad loans also from Rs.2 075 crore jumped to 6663 crores. The provision coverage ratio also improves to 86.20% as per the statements of IOB.

2. Union bank in quarter 3 pounds over the PBT threefold to 582 crores on dip in the NPA

provision: Public sector leader bank which is Union Bank has shown the profit before tax rising over 3 times to 582.4 crores in the third quarter of the current financial year which was because of the substantial rise in the net interest income and dip in the provisions for bad loans.

The net interest income saw a rise of 25.7% as compared to the same quarter in the last year. The global gross advances also grew by 5.8% which are completely driven by the retail sector. The asset quality of the public sector bank also improved in this quarter and the gross non- performing assets stood at 14.86% as compared to 15.66% in the same quarter last year.

The provisions for bad loans also declined from 2139 crore to 1570 crore. Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio also stood at 12.69% in December 2019.

3. RBI has made the asset quality norms easy: The army has given 12 more months to

restructure the scheme for Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. There has also been a relaxation in the asset classification regarding Real estate projects, making a dilution of the regulations to enhance loan recognition.

There is also a risk that these things will need to moral hazard as it will allow aggressive lending growth and just taking in various sectors. It is not also that much clear that whether this forbearance will be extended to nonbanking financial institutions or not. But the chances are high considering that these things can impact the economy, MSME Find the real estate. From the past few years, the banks are also preferred to lend to NBFI’s as they further lending to real estate and MSME.

As per the reports of the financial year 2016 and 18, there was a dominant share of loans and the Indian Banks have also reported a poor track of restructuring. There have been latest measures that help to nudge the banks to lend money for purposes like house purchases, automatic purchases and to the MSME sector.

4. IL and FS get approvals for claims up to 2700 crore to stall road projects: This group has been working in this sector only after getting the permissions from the authorities regarding the claims Worth Rs.2700 crore towards in public Road projects. The National Highway Authority of India and its committee have recently approved the claim of 707th Road regarding the Songadh Expressway Ltd project.

There are many other projects like Kiratpur Chowk for Rs.6 72, crore and Shillong Expressway for Rs.252 crore for which the claims have been passed. The Ministry of Road, transport and highways have also cleared the claims of roads worth Rs.1 44 crore. There have been many settlement agreements that have been signed by many authorities.

The authorities also came up with some guidelines for the resolution of the stuck projects Which include mainly the incomplete ones and there are proper conditions which are to be followed by the authorities consider the whole agreement and the compensation is to be paid for the lower value of the work done and the 90% of the debt due.

As on October 2018, the group had external fund-based date of 94216 crore and additional non-fund based out of 5139 crores.

5. Bank of Baroda cuts the MCLR by up to 10 bps: the state-owned bank of Baroda Just came up with the provision of a cut in the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates which is MCLR by up to 10 basis points. Due to this provision the home loans, auto loans and other loans will now be cheaper for the new borrowers.

This reduction came after a day but the RBI left the repo rate and changed at 5.15% but also announced too long-term repo operation for up to 1 lakh rupees which make the cost of funds cheaper for the banks.

One-month MCLR has been reduced by five basis points to 7.55% whereas the three- and six-month’s rates have also been brought down by 10 basis points. This has been the ninth consecutive cut in the MCLR by the bank for this financial year.

6. RBI grants five-year exemption to lend from CRR ration buffer: This window will be open from 14th Feb. and incremental loans which will be disbursed under this will have CRR

exemption for the next five years.

This means that banks will not need to make additional CRR against any incremental loans which are dispersed to some targeted segments. Active sectors identified by the regulators are auto and residential housing loans and the MSM. Also, there is an expectation of a special window credit flow to various needy sectors to strengthen them and improve the payment mechanisms.

One can get the latest financial news from Business Standard. They also provide an app so that users can get notified every time. In this way, we will be up-to-date with the latest trends in the news which can be a great source of personality development. In this way, one can also improve their existing knowledge as well and can also have the insights about various otherCtopics.