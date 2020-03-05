Boroughmuir alumni invited to celebrate school’s new chapter

FORMER pupils who studied within one of Edinburgh’s most recognisable school buildings are being offered the chance of an exclusive first peek into its next chapter.

Ahead of the launch of its sales office and show apartment, CALA Homes (East) is inviting alumni to celebrate the past and future of the former Boroughmuir High School building.

The historic school building is being extensively restored by the locally-headquartered developer, which is creating 87 contemporary one to four bedroom apartments.

CALA is now hoping to host alumni from throughout the generations at a special show apartment preview evening on Friday 03 April, ahead of the public opening of its on-site presence the following Monday.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “We want to recognise the powerful role that this building has played shaping the futures of so many people in the city.

“It feels right that the first people back in to see what we are doing here should be those that studied here in its former guise, ahead of us opening the doors to the wider public.”

The esteemed guests will enjoy some refreshments whilst being the first to view the brand new showhome and meet the architects on the project, who will talk through the vision for Boroughmuir. There will also be a guided tour of the building offering the chance to view first-hand the construction journey of the dramatic conversion.

For the opportunity to attend, former pupils should write up to 150 words, explaining what the building means to them and their families, emailing [email protected] by Friday 20 March.

Philip added: “We’re looking forward to receiving the stories and memories of the building as we herald its next chapter.

“Of course for those we are unable to accommodate, we’ll ensure an opportunity to visit the show apartment at the earliest opportunity.”

Ken Edwards, President of the Boroughmuir Former Pupils Association, said: “Nostalgia will no doubt kick in when former pupils see the exterior of the old building so beautifully preserved – bringing back a lot of happy memories from such a formative time of their lives.

“I’m sure there will be pleasant surprises in seeing how impressive the layout of the new apartments fit into such an iconic institution.

“Lastly, there may also be some relief that the building has not been demolished and now serves a new purpose in helping to address the housing shortage in the local area.”

The Grade B listed building served as the home of Boroughmuir High School from 1913 until February 2018.

The former school was an innovative design by renowned architect John Alexander Carfrae. One of the first buildings in Edinburgh to utilise a steel frame for architecture, it was constructed between 1911 and 1914.

It is a Grade B listed building that has required careful preservation by CALA – including the delicate refurbishment of 430 large sash and case windows ensuring a marriage of traditional features with contemporary living.

