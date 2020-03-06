Horrified gym staff post images of abusive stranger who barged in and used shower as a toilet

TRAUMATISED gym staff have posted shocking pictures of the disgusting mess left behind by a stranger who barged on to the premises. The man verbally abused female staff and refused to pay for a day pass before using the shower area as a toilet. He then broke a shower in what may have been an attempt to clean himself up before heaping more verbal abuse on staff, spitting, and leaving the premises. The disturbing incident happened at Holben’s Health & Fitness in Stockport, Greater Manchester yesterday (wed). Gym owner Ben Bardsley asked on social media: “Does anyone know this man? He walked into the gym and one of the female staff said hello how can I help and he stormed into the toilets and took crazy amounts of the blue roll.” Ben said after using the shower as a toilet he broke the head off one of the showers. Ben added: “When approached by another female staff he threatened both the staff, shouting and spitting. We have never had anything like this in 10 years and want to know who this man is?” Ben then attached horrifying images of the scene that was left for staff inside the shower. A member of staff managed to give chase and took a picture of him giving the camera the middle finger as he sauntered away from the scene. Chris Doran responded online: “Threatening female staff. Says it all really. Just a stingy bully who threw his toys out of the pram.” Nikita Jane Gibson posted: “I swear without the pictures, you couldn’t make this up…just wow.” But Karen Kestle commented: “Did this chap really need to be shamed on Facebook?Would have been more appropriate to report him to the police wouldn’t it?” A manager at Holben’s Health & Fitness today said: “We are always positive and don’t like putting negative posts up but wanted to warn the public.”