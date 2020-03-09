CBD Oil: What Are the Benefits of Cannabis Oil

CBD or Cannabidiol oil is derived from the cannabis. It is a natural chemical naturally found in marijuana plants. Marijuana is a plant that creates a “high” effect but the oil extracted from this plant does not have such effects or any form of intoxication.

If you are living in the United Kingdom, you can easily Buy CBD UK as a medication. Because of marijuana use, there is a lot of controversy around CBD oil. But it has many health benefits and, in this article, we are going to share these benefits with you.

Anti-Seizure

CBD is known for the treatment of epilepsy. However, continuous research has shown that it can reduce the number of seizures. In 2016, a study is conducted on 214 people with epilepsy. These participants added 2 to 5mg of CBD doses per day. The researchers have seen that people have 36.5 percent fewer seizures per month. However, they recorder adverse effects in just 12 percent of the participants.

Anxiety Relief

It can help in reducing anxiety. Many researchers think that the use of CBD can change the way the brain’s receptor responds to serotonin which is a chemical linked to the mental health of a person. On the other hand, brain receptors are attached to your cells that respond to the chemical messages. A study claims that people suffering from social anxiety can give a speech with the help of a 600mg dose of CBD. Another study claims that it can help in decreasing the effects of anxiety such as increased heart rate, improving symptoms of PTSD, and reducing stress.

Neuroprotective

It can also people suffering from neurodegenerative disorders in which the nerves and the brain deteriorate over time. Moreover, the researchers are studying the use of CBD oil for treating multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, and Parkinson’s disease. However, deep research is needed to understand its effect on neurodegenerative diseases.

Pain Relief

Another research claims that it can help in managing the pain. It has been seen that CBD oil has benefits for patients having chemotherapy treatment. Another study is looking at its role in relieving symptoms caused by chronic pain, MS pain, arthritis, spinal cord injuries, and muscle pain.

Recently, a drug made with the combination of CBD and TCH is approved by the Canada and United Kingdom to treat MS pain. However, more study is needed to determine its benefits for pain management.

Anti-Acne

As the CBD effects on the receptors, hence it can help in reducing inflammation in the body. Moreover, it has benefits for acne management. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation found that it can prevent the activity in sebaceous glands. Sebaceous glands in the body are responsible for the production of sebum, which helps in keeping your skin hydrated.

It is always best to discuss with your dermatologist before using CBD oil. Because there is a lot to study to find its potential benefits for acne.