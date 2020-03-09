Dunfermline boss thrilled with impact of Celtic youngster

Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford admits he has been delighted with on loan Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi’s impact in senior football.

The 20-year-old made only his fifth first team appearance of his career in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Queen of the South.

It was the Irishman’s penalty, his second goal from three games, that sealed a point and Afolabi now finds himself spearheading the Pars attack after 23-goal forward Kevin Nisbet picked up an ankle injury.

The Fife outfit travel to basement side Partick Thistle on Tuesday evening hoping to boost their Championship play-offs hopes and Crawford hopes the youngster can continue to impress.

Crawford, who also started with teenager Lewis McCann in attack alongside Afolabi, said: “Jonathan will still be searching for match fitness, he came in, we had a couple of games and then we had a two or three week break.

“He now finds himself leading the line.

“He uses his body well, he brings players into the game and he has managed to score two goals, so long may that continue.

“I can remember what it was like for myself being 17, 18, 19 years of age.

“You are ready and waiting to get in there and take that opportunity.

“There were no disappointing signs at the weekend that they didn’t do well and give themselves a chance of playing against Partick.

“You can make a big deal of Kevin missing. We were missing Ryan Dow and Lee Ashcroft at the weekend as well – three big influential players for us – but we have come from a goal down having never starting the game that well.

“We have shown that we have a bit of character. That is the pleasing thing for us. There is a door open for others to get opportunities and game time.”