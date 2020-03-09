Hearts boss Daniel Stendel insists league fixtures must be fulfilled despite threat of coronavirus

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel insists the Premiership campaign must be played to its natural conclusion – despite the impact of coronavirus.

The German also insists holding matches behind closed doors should be the last resort in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A ban on sporting events could be enforced by the government as more people in the UK become infected by the virus.

Potential measures said to have been discussed by the Scottish football authorities include finishing the season early.

That would mean the governing bodies declaring league title winners, promotions and relegations.

Hearts remain rooted to the top-flight basement ahead of tomorrow evening’s crucial match at St Mirren, who are only three points better off.

Stendel, whose own country has been gripped by the virus, is adamant that every fixture must be fulfilled.

He said: “I have an idea about that. I think, even everything that has happened with the coronavirus, the competition is 38 games.

“You cannot say after however many games that you just stop the league.

“I think it’s not really the rule, the spirit. Fair? Fair is not important to me.

“I have my opinion. But it’s too difficult to express it fully in English at the moment.”

Asked about games being held in empty stadiums, Stendel added: “That’s the worst case. But it’s not my decision.

“In the end, we all love the atmosphere in Tynecastle – and in every stadium.

“This is the reason why we play this game.

“I hope it will not happen.

“I concentrate entirely on the football, the work with the team. Other things, I cannot influence.”

What Stendel can effect, however, is his team and Hearts head to Paisley on Wednesday knowing they must avoid defeat in the battle to avoid the drop.

Asked if it was the biggest game of his three-month reign, Stendel said: “No. It is an important game but I don’t want to have the feeling that it is the one and only game that decides it.

“It’s a good chance to bring it all together at the bottom – Ross County, St Mirren, us and Hamilton.

“We all know how important the game is, but there is no difference between one game and the next.

“After this, we have eight games. It’s an important game, a big chance for us to improve our situation, and we want to use it.”

After beating Rangers and Hibs back-to-back, Hearts came from behind to earn a point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with third place Motherwell at Tynecastle.

Former Barnsley boss Stendel is adamant his team have turned a corner.

He said: “The last couple of games have been really good. We have been defending better as a team.

“It has given us more chances to win games.

“The situation isn’t really so much better, but the feeling for the team is so much better. We have stabilised our game especially in our defence.”