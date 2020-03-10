Expectation v reality as Boohoo disaster dress shows off customer’s knickers

HILARIOUS photos show how a Boohoo shopper was left red-faced and totally exposed after her dress arrived barely covering her knickers.

Beccy Carr from Neston, Wirral was “gobsmacked” when she tried on the £17.60 Flutter Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, which left little to the imagination.

Photos show how Beccy, 27, was left nearly baring all after the dress arrived with awkwardly cut splits which expose her knickers underneath.

The sales administrator took to Facebook last Tuesday [3 Mar] to share the hilarious blunder.

She shared photos of the outfit with the caption: “Expectation vs Reality. (Pardon the knickers). Nice one Boohoo.com.”

Beccy’s post caused widespread amusement among social media users.

Jess Whelan-Williams wrote: “I’m howling.”

Katie Littler added: “Honestly best thing I’ve seen.”

Danielle Louise said: “No way!”

And Sophie Marie replied: “Well I won’t be buying that then hahaha. I was looking at it other day.”

Speaking today, Beccy said: “I was gob smacked. I couldn’t believe something could have been made so wrong!

“I’ve heard absolutely nothing from Boohoo. I’ve messaged them on Facebook and on Twitter.

“I did laugh though, especially when I showed my mum.”