Strictly professional Granziano embarks on first UK solo tour next week

Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima is about to embark on his first solo UK tour, which opens next week.

The 25-year-old dancer has won a legion of fans through his sizzling dance routines, now he takes his new show Havana Nights on tour visiting 26 venues across the UK this Spring.

Graziano will be joined on tour by fellow Strictly professional and fiancée Giada Lini – together they will entertain audiences with their dazzling and stunning dance moves.

Havana Nights opens in Chelmsford on Monday 3 March 2020, before visiting Stevenage, Milton Keynes, Crawley, Tunbridge Wells, Bury St Edmunds, St Albans, Kettering, Leamington Spa, Cambridge, Exmouth, Redruth, Cheltenham, Swindon, Yeovil, High Wycombe, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Whitley Bay, Fleetwood, Warrington, Guildford, Reading, Shrewsbury, Southport, and Lichfield.

Havana Nights promises an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from Graziano and Giada, as well as entertaining group numbers with their supporting dancers. The show will be fantastic and fast paced and is guaranteed to be fresh and innovative with amazing routines to dazzle and wow its audience.

And along with the spectacular sizzling performances on stage, there will also be opportunities for a special pre-show meet and greet with Graziano and Giada.

Graziano Di Prima was born in Sicily and started dancing at the age of six when his mother enrolled him in classes. He is an Italian Latin Champion, as well as representing Belgium at the World Championships, and made the top 24 at the under 21s Latin World Championships.

He went on to spend three years performing with the world-famous Burn the Floor dance company, where he met his future wife 28-year-old Venetian Giada, romantically proposing to her live on stage between performances.

Graziano joined the Strictly team in 2018, partnering DJ Vick Hope through a series of sparkling and high-energy routines. He recently made Strictly history when he performed the first same sex couple dance with fellow professional Johannes Radebe.

Giada is ranked in the top 25 in the world in the Latin-American style. She won the Italian Showdance Championship nine times and represented Italy at the World Showdance Championships, where she was a finalist and won the Show Dance World Cup in 2014.

She was also a finalist in Freestyle Latin representing Italy at the World Champions in China in 2013 and 2014. She worked as a professional Latin American dancer on a high-profile Italian TV show called Amici di Maria De Filippi for three years, and toured Australia, the UK and Japan with Burn the Floor. Giada joined Strictly as a pro dancer in 2018.