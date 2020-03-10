US tourist goes viral after mistaking hotel’s classic Scottish sweet for a bar of “exfoliating” soap

AN AMERICAN tourist who manged to mistake a classic Scottish sweet for a bar of soap has gone viral in a hilarious review.

The tourist, named Thomas, had been staying at a The Pink House hotel on the Isle of Skye when he made the ridiculous blunder.

Thomas and fellow guests had managed to confuse their complimentary bars of tablet with “exfoliating bar scrubs”.

Thomas’ review, left on Thursday [5 Mar] reads: “You have got to do something with that brown bar of soap you left on each of our beds.

“Not only was it gritty and left an oily residue but disintegrated before the shower was done!

“I have had much better exfoliating bar scrubs.”

The hilarious mix-up was spotted by Roger Brown from Oban, as he was browsing for accommodation in the area.

He tweeted the review alongside a photo of the “soap” in question with the caption: “God bless Americans. Skye this weekend.”

The post, which has clocked up more than 19,000 likes online, has had social media users in stitches.

Frances Lumsden wrote: “Oh my god, that is priceless Please tell you you contacted them to tell them is was a sweetie?”

@IndyThistle added: “Beautiful. Now we know how to scrub off that Coronavirus.”

And @arancaytar said: “That mistake would have been a lot more unpleasant the other way around.”

Speaking today, Roger said: “I was just laughing, there’s a mental image there that makes you wonder.

“I’m a new Scot myself so some things can be a wee bit confusing at first, but I’m pretty sure I d never exfoliate with confectionery!

“It’s incredible, lots of love for it. I was a wee bit concerned I’d created an international incident, but my American friends are all screaming with laughter too.”

Tablet is made from sugar and condensed milk and, unlike fudge, has a hard, brittle, melt-in-the-mouth texture.