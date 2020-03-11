Chelsea prodigy Billy Gilmour could soon be impossible to overlook, admits Scotland coach

SCOTLAND coach Steven Reid admits Billy Gilmour will be impossible for Steve Clarke to ignore if he continues to play a starring role for Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for the London outfit in their last two fixtures, claiming successive man-of-the-match awards against Liverpool and Everton.

It has lead to a clamour for the former Rangers academy kid to be included in the senior national squad for the Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against Israel on March 26.

While that is not entirely out of the question, it was made less likely this week when Gilmour was named in Scot Gemmill’s under-21 group.

Reid has nothing but praise for the precocious playmaker’s progress, drawing particular attention to the willingness of Chelsea’s superstars to trust him in possession and allow him to dictate the game from deep.

Nevertheless, he has emphasised the quality Scotland already possess in the middle of the park, with the likes of John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and John Fleck all at the top of their game.

“Billy is definitely a player with a bright future, that’s for sure,” Reid told The Beautiful Game Podcast.

“To play the way he has, against that level of opponent, is incredible.

“Not only was there a confidence in himself to perform, but you could other Chelsea players wanting to give him the ball.

“Sometimes with younger players, there might be a reluctance to trust them with the ball but at every opportunity he was on the ball, looking to play forward and be positive.

“If he carries on playing like that then obviously you can’t ignore it. He’s a top young player.

“But that’s a position we are really strong in at the minute. We are blessed with really good midfielders and hopefully everyone is going to click in time for the Israel game.”