Devolved governments demand Brexit input

The devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have issued a joint call for the UK Government to engage with them meaningfully on negotiations with the EU.

Following a meeting in London today they released a statement calling for UK Ministers to change their approach to the talks.

The Scottish Government’s Constitution Secretary Michael Russell and Minster for Europe Jenny Gilruth met the Welsh Government’s Minister for European Transition Jeremy Miles, the First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The statement reads:

“Before the next round of negotiations later this month we agreed there must be a meaningful, comprehensive and transparent process for the Devolved Governments to influence the UK’s negotiating position – something that has clearly not happened so far.

“These negotiations will have significant and long-lasting impacts on people, communities and businesses and the Devolved Governments have a particular responsibility for ensuring the interests of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are protected and promoted.

“Each of our Governments have particular concerns and these must be taken seriously with the opportunity to directly influence the UK negotiating position.

“With the next round of negotiations just eight days away there is an urgent need for meaningful and constructive engagement by the UK Government at all levels on this issue – with proper opportunities to help decide the UK’s position in the most significant negotiations in decades.”