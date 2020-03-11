Hibs starlet Jamie Gullan already focused on next ‘landmark’ after receiving Scotland call

HIBERNIAN starlet Jamie Gullan has revealed he found out about his dream Scotland under-21 call-up when he received a standing ovation at training.

Gullan, 20, has been selected by gaffer Scot Gemmill for the upcoming Euro 2021 qualification double-header against Croatia and Greece – the first time he has made the grade for his country at any age group.

It caps a whirlwind fortnight for the forward, who notched his first senior goal for the Hibees against Inverness 13 days ago and followed that up with a maiden league start against Aberdeen on Saturday.

“It’s the first call-up I’ve had for Scotland at any age level, so it came as a real shock,” explained Gullan. “I was at the Hibs training centre when I heard.

“I had just come in from training and some of the Development Squad boys – Josh Campbell, Ryan Shanley, Innes Murray and Callum Yeats – were getting ready for their game against Aberdeen and saw me. They were clapping and going crazy but I didn’t know why.

“I didn’t know what they were talking about until they told me the news about the call-up, so it was a pretty surreal moment!

“It really does mean a lot to me, maybe that bit more because it’s come a bit later on for me than some.

“It’s a new feeling and in the last few weeks I’ve had my first start and my first goal to tick off. That’s been a lot for me to take in and this is another special moment. The thought of playing for my country is class and I can’t wait to meet up with them.”

However, Gullan, who bagged 10 goals on loan at Raith Rovers during the first half of the campaign, has vowed not to rest on his laurels following a sensational start to 2020.

With Marc McNulty serving the second of his two-game suspension on Saturday, Gullan could keep his place in the side for the upcoming trip to St Johnstone.

IMPROVE

“I won’t get carried away. It’s been brilliant and I’m really happy, obviously but my priority is making sure there are a few more firsts to enjoy,” Gullan told Hibs’ official website.

“If you hit a landmark, you need to think about the next one.

“You have to keep setting new targets and I think that’s how you improve. There are short-term and long-term targets. I have a few. The Scotland Under-21 call-up is one that I didn’t expect so it’s given me a wee confidence boost.

“All I look to do is work hard, try to improve and see where it takes me.”