Many homeowners carry out home improvement projects as a way to increase energy

efficiency, boost their property value, and create a more comfortable living environment for their families. Luckily, there are many simple ways to improve your home and create your ideal living space.

To give you some ideas, here are some of the best home improvement projects to consider in 2020.

Upgrade your light fixtures

Lighting can make a big impact in your home and help you create a warm and welcoming

atmosphere. Even simple upgrades to your lighting can instantly modernise your home and

enhance the overall mood of your living space. For instance, lamp dimmers can help you create an atmosphere in your rooms without having to spend lots of money on new light fixtures. You should also consider upgrading your light bulbs to energy-efficient options such as LEDs. This simple task could save you £232 on your electricity bill each year according to a survey by which.co.uk.

Replace your boiler

Many people don’t consider replacing their boiler until there is an issue with it, but this can end up costing you far more in the long-run. Replacing your boiler may seem expensive, but it should pay for itself eventually through the energy-saving benefits. Having a modern, efficient boiler will also mean that you can enjoy a warmer and more comfortable living environment.

Experts at Boxt Worcester Boilers explain how; “A repair can sometimes be more expensive

than a new boiler and you could easily have problems with your boiler again later down the line.”

Replacing your home boiler will give you peace of mind that your heating systems are running in the most efficient way possible, with minimal risk of issues.

Give your bathroom a makeover

Bathroom remodels are a major investment and a full bathroom remodel in the UK costs around £7,000 according to Easy Panels. Fortunately, there are plenty of easy and affordable ways to modernise your bathroom, regardless of your budget.

Here are a few of the best ways to give your bathroom a makeover without breaking the bank:

? Add colour and interest to your bathroom by experimenting with patterned wallpaper.

? Choose designs that will be easy to clean and able to withstand high levels of humidity.

? Use battery-powered LED faux cameras to create relaxing candlelight in your bathroom

without the risk of a fire hazard.

? Give your bathroom a deep clean to remove any mould or staining.

? Add some stylish bathroom accessories such as storage jars, toothbrush holders, and

other decorative items.

Create more storage space

Creating more storage space in your home will help to ensure that your living space remains clean, tidy, and organised. Maintaining a clutter-free living space should also have a positive impact on your health and overall wellbeing by reducing levels of stress and anxiety.

You can easily create additional space in your home by using creative storage solutions such as plastic containers and decorative boxes. Putting up extra shelving will also allow you to display trinkets and add interest to your wall space.